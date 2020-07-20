Chhattisgarh: Lockdown restrictions to be imposed in nine urban areas

india

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 19:36 IST

RAIPUR: A seven-day fresh lockdown restrictions will be imposed in nine urban areas of Chhattisgarh’s five districts following a spike in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive cases for the past month.

In Raipur, Surguja, and Baloda Bazar districts, the lockdown will be re-imposed from Wednesday for the next seven days following the orders of the respective collectors.

While in the urban areas of Durg, Korba, and Bilaspur districts, the new restrictions would come into effect from Thursday, state officials said.

In Raipur district, the epicentre of Covid-19 positive cases in Chhattisgarh, the lockdown will be re-imposed in Raipur and Birgaon civic body areas, but essential services have been exempted.

All government, semi-government and private offices will remain closed during the re-imposition of lockdown restrictions. The public transport service will remain off the roads as well.

Raipur district has reported 1,172 Covid-19 positive cases, including 621 on Sunday, to date.

Areas falling under the Bilaspur Municipal Corporation and also under Bilha and Bodri nagar panchayats in the district will observe fresh lockdown restrictions from Thursday until July 31.

“On Monday, the order for the re-imposition of lockdown was issued to Ambikapur Municipal Corporation authorities in Surguja district, starting Wednesday midnight for the next seven days,” said Sanjeev Jha, district collector, Sarguja.

Similarly, fresh lockdown restrictions will be re-imposed in the urban areas of Korba district from Wednesday for another week.

Personnel related to emergency healthcare service, private vehicles engaged in essential services or commodities are exempt from the fresh lockdown restrictions.

Commercial institutions and weekly markets will remain closed during this seven-day period in these nine urban areas of the state.

The state authorities have given relief to factory and construction workers and daily-wage labourers to keep the commercial activities going in a bid to revive the economy that has been battered by the pandemic.

All print and electronic media, law and order and health services, hospitals, medical colleges, pharmacies, food supplies, and their transportation have also been kept out of the purview of lockdown.

Similarly, power, water supply, and civic amenities, fire-tenders, automated teller machines (ATMs), telecom/internet/information technology-enabled services (ITes), mobile phone recharge and services, and petrol/diesel pumps will remain operational, despite the fresh lockdown restrictions.