Fri, Aug 01, 2025
Chhattisgarh school principal held for assaulting child over ‘Radhe Radhe’ greeting

ByRitesh Mishra
Published on: Aug 01, 2025 04:36 pm IST

The principal of Mother Teresa English Medium School in Bagdumar village, allegedly slapped the three-and-a-half-year-old girl, forcibly held her wrists, and stuck tape over her mouth

Raipur: A school principal was arrested in Chhattisgarh’s Durg district for allegedly beating up a nursery student and sticking tape on her mouth as punishment for using ‘Radhe Radhe’ as a greeting on Thursday, police said.

The child’s father, a daily wage labourer, filed a complaint after his daughter returned home with bruises. (Representative photo)
Ila Evan Colvin, principal of Mother Teresa English Medium School in Bagdumar village, allegedly slapped the three-and-a-half-year-old girl, forcibly held her wrists, and stuck tape over her mouth after she used the devotional greeting.

The child’s father, a daily wage labourer, filed a complaint after his daughter returned home with bruises.

The First Information Report (FIR), a copy of which is seen by HT, said that the principal got angry over the child’s greeting and subjected her to both physical assault and public humiliation. It further mentions that the child had injury marks on her cheek and scratches on her stomach.

Colvin was arrested under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act. “The investigation in the case is going on,” a police officer said.

Follow Us On