Chhattisgarh school principal held for assaulting child over ‘Radhe Radhe’ greeting

Raipur: A school principal was arrested in Chhattisgarh’s Durg district for allegedly beating up a nursery student and sticking tape on her mouth as punishment for using ‘Radhe Radhe’ as a greeting on Thursday, police said. The child’s father, a daily wage labourer, filed a complaint after his daughter returned home with bruises. (Representative photo)

Ila Evan Colvin, principal of Mother Teresa English Medium School in Bagdumar village, allegedly slapped the three-and-a-half-year-old girl, forcibly held her wrists, and stuck tape over her mouth after she used the devotional greeting.

The child’s father, a daily wage labourer, filed a complaint after his daughter returned home with bruises.

Also Read: Teacher arrested for obscene video call with minor student

The First Information Report (FIR), a copy of which is seen by HT, said that the principal got angry over the child’s greeting and subjected her to both physical assault and public humiliation. It further mentions that the child had injury marks on her cheek and scratches on her stomach.

Also Read: Friend of teacher who raped elite school student arrested

Colvin was arrested under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act. “The investigation in the case is going on,” a police officer said.