Chhattisgarh to sell surplus paddy procured through e-auction
- The cabinet approved the proposal of disposal of this surplus stock of paddy through auctioning process at the cooperative society level, said an official release.
Chhattisgarh government on Thursday decided to sell surplus paddy procured from the farmers in the Kharif marketing year (KMY) 2020-21 in the state through e-auction. The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Bhupesh Baghel in Raipur, a government press release said.
In the KMY 2020-21, 92 lakh metric tonne (LMT) paddy was procured at minimum support price (MSP) in the state. The Centre has agreed to accept 24 LMT rice (after custom milling of paddy) in the central pool through Food Corporation of India (FCI) from the state.
“After fulfilling the requirement of 24 LMT quota of rice for the state’s public distribution system (PDS), there remains a surplus stock of 20.5 lakh MT of paddy. The cabinet approved the proposal of disposal of this surplus stock of paddy through auctioning process at the cooperative society level. The Cabinet Sub-committee constituted for paddy procurement and custom milling, will approve the maximum rate to be received for auction,” the release stated.
Also Read: Chhattisgarh: Allegations cloud alleged suicide of surrendered woman ‘Maoist’
The cabinet also ratified the decision of the board of directors of Chhattisgarh State Power Generation Company Ltd (CSPGCL) regarding the complete shut-down of two 120 MW capacity thermal power plants situated in Korba district and authorised the energy department to decide upon usage of the land which will fall vacant after the closure of the two units.
(with PTI inputs )
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Binge-watching Netflix? Scrolling Twitter? Check new rules for online platforms
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chhattisgarh to sell surplus paddy procured through e-auction
- The cabinet approved the proposal of disposal of this surplus stock of paddy through auctioning process at the cooperative society level, said an official release.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Withdraw restrictions imposed on state universities, CM Banerjee writes to PM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 spike: Weekly markets, mass weddings banned in Maharashtra's Palghar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Coaching centres asked to get students' Covid-19 test done in Mahrashtra's Latur
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre rushes expert teams to 10 states to help manage rise in Covid-19 cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt opposes petitions for same-sex marriage: Here’s what happened in Delhi HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Are you willing to create more courts for cheque bounce cases: SC asks Centre
- The law prescribes a six-month deadline for trial to complete but an analysis showed that on an average, a case of cheque bounce under Section 138 NI Act remained for three years and eight months in the judicial system.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP chief Nadda to be in Varanasi on two-day visit beginning Feb 28
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India’s active Covid-19 cases climb to 155,986; tally over 11.06 million
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Supreme Court to hear contempt plea on tigress Avni killing today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 years of Balakot: Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah lead tributes to Indian Air Force
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India, Pakistan armies announce ceasefire: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK court clears Nirav Modi’s extradition: All you need to know about case, what follows
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nirav Modi’s extradition: CBI, ED submitted over 40,000 docs to prove conspiracy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox