Chidambaram cites Rishi Sunak's reponse in UK Parliament, takes dig at Centre; ‘wish such debate…’

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP P Chidambaram on Wednesday took a jibe at the Centre citing a recent debate in the British Parliament where UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak gave ‘prompt answers’ to ‘hard questions’ by the Opposition regarding his discussion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and wished such a debate took in India's Parliament. He further said that such debates were normal when Jawaharlal Nehru was the PM. Congress MP P. Chidambaram(ANI)

Rishi Sunak on Monday informed the UK lawmakers about his meeting with PM Modi during his visit to India to attend the G20 Leaders' Summit. He told in the House of Commons that he had ‘warm and productive’ discussions with PM Modi on the free-trade agreement (FTA). He further highlighted his three key aims of his visit, which included strengtheing ties with India, climate action and increasing diplomatic pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin over Ukraine conflict.

The Opposition members then asked Sunak about the the British Sikh activist Jagtar Johal who is in Indian jail on serious charges. The UK PM responded that he raised the matter during his talks and assured that the UK ‘remains committed to seeing a resolution to the case’.

The former Union minister suggested to read the debate that took place in the House of Commons and lauded how a debate took place within hours after Sunak returned to the UK. “It is not important who prevailed in the debate.”