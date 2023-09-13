News / India News / Chidambaram cites Rishi Sunak's reponse in UK Parliament, takes dig at Centre; ‘wish such debate…’

Chidambaram cites Rishi Sunak's reponse in UK Parliament, takes dig at Centre; ‘wish such debate…’

BySnehashish Roy
Sep 13, 2023 10:03 PM IST

The Congress leader pointed out how UK PM was faced with ‘hard questions’ hours after he returned to Britain after his India visit.

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP P Chidambaram on Wednesday took a jibe at the Centre citing a recent debate in the British Parliament where UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak gave ‘prompt answers’ to ‘hard questions’ by the Opposition regarding his discussion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and wished such a debate took in India's Parliament. He further said that such debates were normal when Jawaharlal Nehru was the PM.

Congress MP P. Chidambaram(ANI)
Congress MP P. Chidambaram(ANI)

Also read: P Chidambaram's ‘ethnic cleansing' claim as last Kuki families ‘forcibly removed’

Rishi Sunak on Monday informed the UK lawmakers about his meeting with PM Modi during his visit to India to attend the G20 Leaders' Summit. He told in the House of Commons that he had ‘warm and productive’ discussions with PM Modi on the free-trade agreement (FTA). He further highlighted his three key aims of his visit, which included strengtheing ties with India, climate action and increasing diplomatic pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin over Ukraine conflict.

The Opposition members then asked Sunak about the the British Sikh activist Jagtar Johal who is in Indian jail on serious charges. The UK PM responded that he raised the matter during his talks and assured that the UK ‘remains committed to seeing a resolution to the case’.

The former Union minister suggested to read the debate that took place in the House of Commons and lauded how a debate took place within hours after Sunak returned to the UK. “It is not important who prevailed in the debate.”

Get Latest India News and G20 Summit Live news along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 13, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out