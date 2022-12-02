Child pornography case: CBI arrests TN man upon inputs from German Interpol

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested and booked a man from Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu for allegedly possessing child pornography and sharing similar content online.

The CBI, after raiding the premises of the man, identified as Shri Raja Subramanian in Manapparai, Tiruchirappalli arrested him along with other accused while following up on an Interpol lead from Germany.

“Subramanian was found culpable of ‘sharing, collecting, seeking, browsing, downloading, exchanging, or distributing material depicting children in sexually explicit acts, etc. in electronic form,” said the CBI.

According to the agency’s release, they acted on input received from a German Interpol channel and raided the premises of Raja Subramanian in which the agency recovered incriminating evidence consisting of an external hard disc, laptop and mobile phones, etc.

Interpol’s investigation shared with the CBI stated that an Indian national namely ‘Sam John’ was found of possessing child pornography content and that the person could have also shared and distributed such explicit content online.

The Interpol report further mentioned that the Indian national was using an online sharing platform to transfer the files to a person residing and operating in Germany.

The main accused Subramanian alias Sam John was arrested and booked under Section 14 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) 2012 which criminalizes the “use of a child or children for pornographic purposes.”

The punishment for the crime includes at least five years imprisonment and a fine. In case of a second conviction, the punishment can be extended to seven years and a fine.