Uttarkashi cloudburst chilling video shows man trying to crawl through debris

Chilling visuals have surfaced of the massive cloudburst in Dharali area of Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi, that led to flash floods that swept several houses, homestays as well as hotels, leaving several buried under debris and mud and killed at least four people on Tuesday. The cloudburst struck at around 1:45 pm in the high altitude villages of Dharali in Uttarkashi, which is on the way to Gangotri.(Screen grab from video and HT)

One of the many purported videos of the Uttarakhand cloudburst on Tuesday showed a man trying to crawl out of the debris and the slush left behind by the flash floods. Uttarakhand cloudburst live updates

The cloudburst struck at around 1:45 pm in the high altitude villages of Dharali, which is on the way to Gangotri.

Dharali is the main stopover on way to Gangotri and home to many hotels, restaurants and home stays.

The devastating flashflood came in the wake of a cloudburst somewhere in the catchment area of the Kheer Ganga river, locals said.

Another video doing the rounds showed people running and getting swept away in the flash floods. HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the videos.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences to people affected by the flashfloods and assured that no stone is being left unturned in providing assistance.

"I express my condolences to the people affected by this tragedy in Dharali, Uttarkashi. Along with this, I pray for the well-being of all the victims. I have spoken to Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami ji and obtained information about the situation. Under the supervision of the state government, relief and rescue teams are engaged in every possible effort. No stone is being left unturned in providing assistance to the people," PM Modi wrote in a post on X in Hindi.

Home minister Amit Shah spoke to Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and ordered the dispatch of seven rescue teams to assist the affected people.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh also reacted to the cloudburst and said Centre and the state government are working in tandem, taking all possible measures to save precious lives.

"Have been seeing disturbing visuals from Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) on the devastation caused by flash floods. Praying for the well-being of the people affected by the tragedy...," he wrote on X.