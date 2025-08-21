‘China fully opposes it’: Chinese ambassador slams US tariffs on India

Chinese ambassador to India Xu Feihong on Thursday slammed United States’ latest tariff action against New Delhi, saying, “China fully opposes it.” He added that such measures were disrupting the global economic system. Chinese envoy Xu Feihong criticises Washington’s additional tariff threat on India(X/@China_Amb_India)

“US has imposed tariffs of up to 50% on India and even threatened for more. China firmly opposes it. Silence only emboldens the bully. China will firmly stand with India,” news agency ANI quoted Feihong as saying.

The remarks come as the United States mounts pressure on India over its continued purchase of Russian oil. Washington has announced additional tariffs of up to 50 percent on a range of Indian goods, one of the steepest trade measures taken by the US in recent years.

He further warned that tariff wars, trade wars are disrupting the global economic and trade system.

Feihong also called for greater trust and cooperation between New Delhi and Beijing, stressing that the two neighbours should work together instead of competing.

“China and India should enhance strategic mutual trust, and avoid mutual suspicion. Both countries are partners, not rivals. We should manage differences through dialogue,” he said.

Highlighting the wider importance of the relationship, the Chinese envoy added, “For two neighbouring countries of such size, unity and cooperation are the only way to achieve common development. China and India’s friendship benefits Asia. We are the double engines of economic growth in Asia."

He went on to say that, “India and China's unity benefits the world at large. India and China have the responsibility to take the lead in promoting an equal and orderly multipolar world.”

The diplomat voiced optimism about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit. “In the coming days, PM Modi will travel to China to attend the SCO Summit. I believe this visit will give a new impetus to China-India relations,” he said.

The remarks follow Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s meeting with PM Modi on Tuesday, during which he conveyed a message and an invitation from President Xi Jinping for the summit in Tianjin.

PM Modi thanked President Xi for the invitation and confirmed his participation. The SCO Summit is scheduled from August 31 to September 1.