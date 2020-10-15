e-paper
China has no locus standi to comment on Ladakh, Arunachal: Centre

The fact that Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of India has been clearly conveyed to the highest level of the Chinese side, MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.

india Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 18:04 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
China can’t comment on India’s internal matters, MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava has said.
Reacting sharply to China’s remark that it does not recognise the Ladakh Union Territory and Arunachal Pradesh, the ministry of external affairs on Thursday said China has no locus standi to comment on India’s internal matters.

“The union territories of Ladakh, Jammu & Kashmir have been, are and would remain an integral part of India. China has no locus standi to comment on India’s internal matters,” MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.

“Arunachal Pradesh is also an integral part of India. This fact has also been clearly conveyed to the Chinese side on several occasions, including at the highest level,” Srivastava added.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Monday inaugurated as many as 44 bridges in border areas of Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.

Reacting to this, Zhao Lijian, spokesman for China’s Foreign Ministry, said border infrastructure development is “the root cause for tension between the two sides”.

“First I want to make it clear that China does not recognise the Ladakh Union Territory illegally set up by the Indian side and the Arunachal Pradesh. We stand against the development of infrastructure facilities aimed at military contention along the border area,” said the Chinese spokesperson.

Talking about infrastructure development, Srivastava said the government is focused on creating infrastructure for improving livelihood, economic welfare of people. “Govt gives specific attention to development of border areas for economic development & to meet India’s security,strategic requirements,” Srivastava said.

