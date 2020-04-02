e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / China shielding top cities from 2nd wave

China shielding top cities from 2nd wave

india Updated: Apr 02, 2020 00:19 IST
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: Facing a second wave of Covid-19 infections, China has taken strong steps to shield Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou from the disease by enforcing a compulsory quarantine of 14 days on people entering these cities; cancelling all visa and residence permits; and allowing only one inbound flight per foreign airline every week , with no international flights to the capital city.

After reviewing diplomatic telegrams and circulars issued by China, HT has learnt that the Xi Jinping government took a series of measures in the last week of March to protect the key cities from getting hit by the second wave of virus infections.

Most of the fresh infected cases detected over the past week in China, where the disease originated last year, have been either foreigner travellers or citizens returning from abroad.

According to a circular, issued on March 26, Beijing decided to temporarily suspend from March 28 the entry to China for foreign nationals holding visas or residence permits.

From March 23, no international fights were allowed to laand in Beijing, and were diverted to 12 designated airports in Tianjin, Shijiazhuang, Taiyuan, Hohhot, Shnaghai Pudong, Jinan, Qingdao, Nanjing, Shenyang, Dalian, Zhengzhou and Xian.

All inbound passengers to Beijing regardless of their destinations are being asked to undergo quarantines at designated place in the capital, where they have to undergo nucleic acid amplification tests for Covid-19. Similar conditions apply for people travelling to Shanghai and Guangdong, where all passengers have to undergo quarantine either at designated venues or in their homes.

“Those who come to Beijing by plane or train should immediately proceed to the designated assembly point upon arrival at the airport or train station before being transferred to quarantine at designated places… if anyone conceals outbound travel history or deliberately evades quarantine at a designated place such case will be made public and the individual will be held accountable in accordance with law… the quarantine expense should be self borne and the nucleic acid test expenses may be covered by medical insurance,” says the circular.

The Xi Jinping government, in a bid to contain imported Covid-19 cases, has also drastically reduced the number of international flights. Now each Chinese airline is only allowed to maintain one route to any specific country with no more than one flight per week. The circular adds that foreign airlines will be allowed only to maintain one route to China with no more than one flight per week.

China has recorded a total of 81,000 cases and 3,300 deaths. The number of new cases per day, however, slipped below triple digits since early March, suggesting that the Covid-19 spread has been contained, at least for now.

top news
Covid-19 cases hit close to 2000, Markaz contact tracing on ‘war footing’
Covid-19 cases hit close to 2000, Markaz contact tracing on ‘war footing’
800 Jamaat attendees in Karnataka to be quarantined, 2 identified in Andhra
800 Jamaat attendees in Karnataka to be quarantined, 2 identified in Andhra
Covid-19 update: Highest single-day spike in Tamil Nadu, all 110 attended Jamaat
Covid-19 update: Highest single-day spike in Tamil Nadu, all 110 attended Jamaat
This website will help you find stores that are open near you
This website will help you find stores that are open near you
Warne picks best India XI he played against: Ganguly captain; big omissions
Warne picks best India XI he played against: Ganguly captain; big omissions
Covid-19: India to accept help from abroad for PM-CARES Fund
Covid-19: India to accept help from abroad for PM-CARES Fund
‘He was the real God of cricket’: Sreesanth on legendary cricketer
‘He was the real God of cricket’: Sreesanth on legendary cricketer
Coronavirus | Dharavi death; PM-CM meet; chewing gum ban: Top 10 updates
Coronavirus | Dharavi death; PM-CM meet; chewing gum ban: Top 10 updates
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19Sonakshi SinhaNizamuddin Covid-19 scareNew Coronavirus CasesNizamuddin mosqueAjit DovalPriyanka Chopra

don't miss

latest news

india news