‘Will seriously impact relations’: Jaishankar asks China to take corrective steps

india

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 18:24 IST

India on Wednesday conveyed its protest in “strongest terms” to China over the violent face off in the Galwan valley on Monday night and said that China had attempted to erect a structure on the Indian side of the LAC. New Delhi also said that the Chinese side took “premeditated and planned” action that was directly responsible for the resulting violence and casualties including deaths of 20 Indian soldiers.

The protest was lodged during a telephonic conversation between external affairs minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Wednesday.

A statement by the external affairs ministry following the conversation said that India had conveyed to China that the Galwan Valley development will have a “serious” impact on the bilateral relationship. It also added that the need of the hour was for the Chinese side to reassess its actions and take “corrective” steps.

“EAM underlined that this unprecedented development will have a serious impact on the bilateral relationship. The need of the hour was for the Chinese side to reassess its actions and take corrective steps. The two sides should scrupulously and sincerely implement the understanding that was reached by the Senior Commanders on 6th June,” the official statement from the ministry of external affairs said.

The ministry’s statement pointed out that according to the agreement reached on June 6, the two sides had agreed for de-escalation and disengagement, which was being followed through regular meetings between ground commanders last week before the Chinese side sought to erect a structure.

“While there was some progress, the Chinese side sought to erect a structure in Galwan valley on our side of the LAC. While this became a source of dispute, the Chinese side took pre-meditated and planned action that was directly responsible for the resulting violence and casualties. It reflected an intent to change the facts on ground in violation of all our agreements to not change the status quo,” the EAM statement said.



‘No compromise on borders’: PM Modi spells out India’s stance on row with China

The ministry said that the state councillor and foreign minister of China conveyed the Chinese position on recent developments. However, the two sides at the end of the conversation agreed to implement the agreement reached on June 6 to strictly respect and observe the line of actual control and not take any unilateral action to alter it.

“At the conclusion of the discussion, it was agreed that the overall situation would be handled in a responsible manner, and both sides would implement the disengagement understanding of 6 June sincerely. Neither side would take any action to escalate matters and instead, ensure peace and tranquillity as per bilateral agreements and protocols,” the statement said.