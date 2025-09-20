Chips or ships, they must be ‘Made in India’: PM Narendra Modi in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised self-reliance as India’s path during the ‘Samudra se Samriddhi’ event in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar on Saturday, stating that dependence on other nations is India’s only enemy and calling for production of chips and ships in India. Prime Minister Modi highlighted that the nation is celebrating a grand festival of Samudra se Samriddhi. (ANI photo)

His remarks come amid growing tensions over recent US policy decisions impacting India.

US President Donald Trump announced on Friday a new proclamation establishing a $100,000 application fee for H-1B visas, taking effect September 21. India faces the greatest impact from this measure, given that Indian nationals comprise 71% of all H-1B visa recipients. Meanwhile, the comprehensive 50% tariffs on Indian imports remain unchanged, providing no economic reprieve.

“India is moving forward with the spirit of global brotherhood. We have no major enemy in the world. In the true sense, if we have any enemy, it is our dependence on other countries. This is our biggest enemy. And together we must defeat this enemy of India, this enemy of dependence. We must always remember this – greater the foreign dependence, greater will be the country’s failure. For peace, stability and prosperity in the world, the country with the world’s largest population must become self-reliant. If we remain dependent on others, our self-respect will also be hurt,” the prime minister said in Bhavnagar where he inaugurated & laid the foundation stone of development works worth over ₹34,200 crore in Bhavnagar.

He laid the foundation stone of a new container terminal and associated facilities at Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata; new container berth, cargo handling facilities, and associated developments at Paradip Port; the Tuna Tekra Multi-Cargo Terminal; firefighting facilities and modern road connectivity at Kamarajar Port, Ennore; coastal protection works including sea-walls and revetments at Chennai Port; sea-wall construction at Car Nicobar Island; a multi-purpose cargo berth and Green Bio-Methanol Plant at Deendayal Port, Kandla; and ship repair facilities at Patna and Varanasi.

He also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple projects of the central and state government, worth over ₹26,354 crore, catering to various sectors in Gujarat including HPLNG Regasification Terminal at Chhara Port, Acrylics & Oxo Alcohol Project at Gujarat IOCL Refinery, the 600 MW Green Shoe Initiative, PM-KUSUM 475 MW Component C solar feeder for farmers, the 45 MW Badeli Solar PV Project, complete solarization of Dhordo village among others.

He also reviewed the progress of National Maritime Heritage Complex (NHMC), at Lothal, being developed at a cost of around ₹4,500 crore, to celebrate and preserve India’s ancient maritime traditions and serve as a centre for tourism, research, education and skill development.

“If India is to become a developed nation by 2047, it must become self-reliant, there is no alternative to self-reliance and that all 140 crore citizens must commit to the same resolve—whether it is chips or ships, they must be made in India”, the Prime Minister said adding that with this vision, India’s maritime sector is now moving towards next-generation reforms.

Mentioning that India currently accounts for 10 % of global maritime trade, Modi emphasized the need to increase this share and declared that by 2047, India aims to triple its participation in global sea trade—and will achieve it.