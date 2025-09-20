Search
Sat, Sept 20, 2025
PM Modi inaugurates Mumbai International Cruise Terminal, projects worth 34,200 crore in Gujarat

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Sept 20, 2025 02:10 pm IST

The cruise terminal spans across 415,000 square feet and is equipped with facilities to accommodate around a million passengers a year.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Mumbai International Cruise Terminal, a state-of-the-art facility, on Saturday, as part of the maritime sector initiatives, during his visit to Gujarat.

PM Modi said on Saturday India’s “real enemy” is its dependence on other countries.(Screengrab/X/@narendramodi)
PM Modi said on Saturday India's "real enemy" is its dependence on other countries.(Screengrab/X/@narendramodi)

The cruise terminal, situated at Indira Dock, is aimed to give a significant boost to Indian cruise tourism and has been built as a part of India's ambitious port development initiative.

The cruise terminal spans across 415,000 square feet and is equipped with facilities to accommodate around a million passengers a year. It will also provide a luxurious halt destination to both domestic and international cruise tourists.

The interiors of the cruise terminal are adorned with a ceiling designed like waves, along with blue benches, also with a wave design. One side of the terminal, made of glass panes, also gives a stunning view of the sea.

PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for maritime sector projects worth over 7,870 crore during his visit to Gujarat's Bhavnagar, which also included the Mumbai International Cruise Terminal. In total, he inaugurated and laid foundation stones of development projects worth over 34,200 crore during the visit.

What PM Modi said in Gujarat

During his address in Gujarat's Bhavnagar, PM Modi on Saturday said India’s “real enemy” is its dependence on other countries. He also stressed upon the need for self-reliance to ensure national strength and global respect.

“We have no major enemy in the world. Our only real enemy is our dependence on other countries. This is our biggest enemy, and together we must defeat this enemy of India, the enemy of dependence,” Modi said.

"The greater the foreign dependence, the greater the nation’s failure. For global peace, stability, and prosperity, the country with the world's largest population must become Atmanirbhar,” he added.

