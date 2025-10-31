Chittoor mayor murder: Five convicts handed death penalty by Andhra Pradesh court

A sessions court on Friday handed out death penalty to five persons convicted of murdering Chittoor Mayor Katari Anuradha and her husband. Anuradha belonged to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). (X)

The couple, Katari Anuradha and Katari Mohan, were killed inside a municipal corporation office in 2015.

The court pronounced capital punishment for the accused Chandrasekhar, GS Venkatachalapathi, Jayaprakash Reddy, Manjunath and Venkatesh, PTI news agency reported.

Among the convicted persons, Chandrasekhar was the prime accused in the armed attack, which took place in November, 2015.

The five people allegedly shot and stabbed the couple around noon, when Anuradha and her husband were in her chamber at the municipal corporation building.

The five barged into the chamber and opened fire at them at point blank range before attacking the couple with knives, according to an earlier HT report. The attackers then fled the scene.

Anuradha, who belonged to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), sustained severe injuries on her face and abdomen and died on her way to the hospital. Mohan was taken to the Christian Medical College hospital in Vellore in Tamil Nadu and succumbed to his injuries there.