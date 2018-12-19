Christian Michel, alleged middleman in AgustaWestland case, sent to judicial custody till December 28

Delhi court, while reserving its order on the bail application of Christian Michel — the alleged middleman in AgustaWestland case — for December 22, sent him to judicial custody till December 28.

There Central Bureau of Investigation produced Michel, a British national, at the end of his four-day custody and sought 14-day judicial custody for him stating that it does not need to interrogate him further. Appearing for Michel, his counsel Aljo K Joseph said his client has been cooperating with CBI since 2016 and has already been in custody for 14 days. Michel, who suffers from dyslexia, is physically and mentally weak, he added.

Joseph argued that Michel has voluntarily given all required documents to the investigating agency, and that these same facts were produced before an Italian court which acquitted him. His reference is to a case launched by Italian authorities alleging wrongdoing in deal, which involved the purchase of 12 AgustaWestland helicopters by the Indian air force.

Appearing for CBI, special public prosecutor DP Singh said: “He has high links in ministries, with people in politics, bureaucracy, many of whom are witnesses in the case. We brought him with so much difficulty. Some new facts have emerged and we need to have follow ups on those. He has not been a cooperative witness. A lot more has to be unearthed. He has no roots in India here. He has property here but he may sell these and go away,” Singh said.

Michel was extradited to India from Dubai on December 4.

