e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 16, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Cipla launches rapid antigen test kits for detecting Covid-19

Cipla launches rapid antigen test kits for detecting Covid-19

This is the pharma major’s second launch in the diagnostics space after Elifast which is a test kit to detect antibodies against the virus that causes Covid-19

india Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 11:36 IST
Rhythma Kaul
Rhythma Kaul
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The company will start supplying the kits from this week, Cipla said in a statement.
The company will start supplying the kits from this week, Cipla said in a statement. (Representational Image)
         

Pharmaceutical major Cipla Limited on Wednesday announced its partnership with the Premier Medical Corporation Private Limited for commercialisation of the rapid antigen test kits to detect Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in India that will detect the viral disease in just about 15-20 minutes.

The company will start supplying the kits from this week, it said in a statement.

This is Cipla’s second launch in the diagnostics space after Elifast: SARS CoV-2 IgG ELISA Test Kit, which is a test kit to detect antibodies against the virus that causes Covid-19.

“In this collaboration, Cipla will be responsible for the marketing and distribution of the Rapid Antigen Detection Test for the qualitative detection of SARS-CoV-2 antigen that will be manufactured by Premier Medical Corporation Private Limited,” said the company in a statement issued on Wednesday.

Also read | India records 26,382 new Covid-19 cases; death toll crosses 144,000

The test is a rapid point-of-care nasopharyngeal swab test that directly detects the presence or absence of coronavirus antigen in the patient’s body, generating results within 15-20 minutes. Only authorised labs are permitted by ICMR to conduct the rapid antigen testing. The test will be marketed under the brand name ‘CIPtest’.

“CIPtest is a reliable high-performing kit that has been validated and approved by ICMR. It is found to have specificity and sensitivity of 98.09% and up to 75% respectively. It is not only rapid with a quick turn-around time, but also enables easy interpretation of results without the need of any additional instrument. Cipla’s expansive distribution network will help in ensuring supply of kits across the country,” the company statement added.

The drug major had also tied up with Hyderabad-based Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) to work on anti-viral drugs against Covid-19.

Looking to repurpose certain already available drug molecules, the collaboration had been working on three molecules, remdesivir, favipiravir and baloxavir.

While remdesivir was originally developed to treat the Ebola virus disease, favipiravir and baloxavir are anti-virals approved for treating influenza A and B.

tags
top news
Trust evaporated after Galwan clash, says top military commander
Trust evaporated after Galwan clash, says top military commander
PM Modi pays tribute at National War Memorial on Vijay Diwas
PM Modi pays tribute at National War Memorial on Vijay Diwas
SC to hear plea seeking removal of farmers from Delhi borders
SC to hear plea seeking removal of farmers from Delhi borders
Explained: Why this year’s Kerala civic body polls matter
Explained: Why this year’s Kerala civic body polls matter
‘Surrender or be wiped out’: Field Marshal Manekshaw’s threat to Pak in ’71
‘Surrender or be wiped out’: Field Marshal Manekshaw’s threat to Pak in ’71
Move over folding phones, this sliding phone unfolds into 3 screen sizes
Move over folding phones, this sliding phone unfolds into 3 screen sizes
Biden names Buttigieg to cabinet in a first for an openly gay person
Biden names Buttigieg to cabinet in a first for an openly gay person
Covid vaccine side-effects can’t be ruled out: Indian govt, after UK advisory
Covid vaccine side-effects can’t be ruled out: Indian govt, after UK advisory
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19India Pakistani war of 1971Vijay Diwas

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In