CISF gets two new battalions, total strength to touch 2 lakh

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), on Tuesday, sanctioned the creation of two new battalions for the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), adding over 2,000 personnel to force taking the total strength to 2 lakh. The expansion, along with the recently approved Mahila Battalion, aims to strengthen national security and improve rapid response capabilities. These additions will bring the total number of CISF battalions from 13 to 15. (CISF | Official X account)

“The MHA’s approval authorises the addition of two battalions, each comprising 1,025 personnel of various ranks,” said an official spokesperson. These additions will bring the total number of CISF battalions from 13 to 15.

“Each new battalion will be led by a Senior Commandant level Officer”, the spokesperson said.

“These new battalions will also be vital in catering to the increasing demands on the CISF by creating a pool of trained personnel to fulfil immediate induction requirements relating to internal security.” The new reserve battalions will consist of ‘personnel specifically trained and equipped who are experienced in handling security of high-security jails and other undertakings’, he added.

The expansion, according to the CISF, will enhance the force’s emergency response capabilities.

“The availability of dedicated reserve units, well equipped with transport fleet as well as sufficient weapons, means faster deployment and more effective management of critical situations, further enhancing public safety and security,” the statement read.

Additionally, the increased strength is expected to benefit the existing workforce. “The new strength will reduce stress on existing personnel and translate into improved leave and weekly relief opportunities for personnel,” the statement added.