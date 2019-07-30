Delhi civic chief sprinkles holy water on Corporation for ‘prosperity’

india

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 21:36 IST

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation mayor Avtar Singh on Tuesday sprinkled water from the Ganga, which he had himself brought as a Kanwariya, on different floors of the civic centre to bring “prosperity” to the cash-strapped corporation.

The civic centre houses headquarters of north and south civic bodies.

Kanwariyas are lord Shiva devotees on pilgrimage, who bring ‘holy’ water from the Ganga and offer it at their local temples located across different regions in North India.

According to north civic body officials, the mayor had gone to Haridwar on the Kanwariya pilgrimage to bring the water. He had left on Saturday and brought the water on Monday night.

“On Tuesday afternoon, after offering it to lord Shiva, the mayor sprinkled the water on different floors of the corporation. He said that this attempt is aimed at bringing prosperity and purity to the corporation as the financial condition of the civic body is not good,” north civic body spokesperson Yegendra Singh Mann said.

He added that the effort is also aimed at drawing the attention of the authorities concerned towards poor financial condition of the municipal corporation.

All three civic bodies, which are being run by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), had been accusing the AAP-ruled Delhi government of not releasing adequate funds to improve financial status of the municipalities.

First Published: Jul 30, 2019 21:25 IST