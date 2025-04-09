Civil Aviation Ministry gives in-principle nod for Perandur airport

The civil aviation ministry has given in-principle approval for the proposed airport in Perandur in Tamil Nadu. Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu says that Perandur airport represents a significant step towards enhancing regional connectivity.(Pexels/Representative image)

It will be the second airport in Chennai.

In a post on X, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Wednesday said the Perandur airport represents a significant step towards enhancing regional connectivity and that the "NDA Govt is committed in further bolstering Tamil Nadu's aviation infrastructure".

The ministry has granted in-principle approval for the new Perandur airport.

"Under the visionary leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, growing passenger demand is being addressed by strengthening airport capacity across the country, especially in mega cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai through the development of second airports," he said.