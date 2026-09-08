‘They’re waiting for my retirement': CJI Surya Kant junks Aravalli panel’s plea to extend deadline

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Monday questioned whether a high-powered committee constituted by the Supreme Court to arrive at a uniform definition of the Aravalli hills and range was seeking to stretch the exercise beyond his tenure, as the court rejected its request for time until February 28, 2027, and directed it to submit its final report by November 30. The bench asked the Aravallis committee to "work day and night" but denied a deadline extension. (PTI)

“They should have clearly asked for a date after my retirement… appears they are waiting for my retirement. We are not going to allow this,” the CJI told additional solicitor general Aishwarya Bhati, who appeared for the Centre. CJI Kant demits office on February 9, 2027.

Bench denies extension to Aravalli committee A bench headed by the CJI and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana directed the five-member panel, headed by Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE) director general Kanchan Devi, to “work day and night” and meet the fresh deadline. The court made clear that no further extension would be granted.

“The high-powered committee has sought an extension till February 28, 2027, with the first stroke of the pen. We reject this plea… the HPC is directed to work day and night and submit its final report by November 30, 2026. We make it clear that no further extension shall be granted,” the bench said in its order.

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The court, however, acknowledged the complexity of the exercise and directed the committee to submit interim reports on specific issues as and when its examination progresses. These reports, it said, would allow the court to resolve individual questions without waiting for the entire exercise to conclude.

The committee’s request for a six-month extension came after it told the court that its work had shown that the Aravalli landscape could not be adequately defined using a single terrain-based or elevation criterion.

Row over defining Aravalli hills In an interim report filed on August 31, the panel said it was examining spatial, ecological, geological, hydrological, biodiversity, socio-economic and stakeholder evidence before arriving at its conclusions. Field visits and interactions with stakeholders had raised questions about ecosystem health, land-use change, hydrological systems, biodiversity, mining-induced vulnerability and landscape connectivity, it said.

The Supreme Court’s insistence on a time-bound exercise comes against the backdrop of the controversy that erupted over the earlier definition of the Aravalli hills accepted by the top court in November 2025. An earlier committee constituted by the Union environment ministry had proposed that a landform in the Aravalli districts with an elevation of at least 100 metres from the local relief would qualify as an Aravalli hill, while two or more such hills within 500 metres of each other would constitute an Aravalli range.

The definition triggered criticism from environmentalists and other stakeholders, who warned that large portions of the ecologically fragile landscape could fall outside the regulatory ambit and become vulnerable to mining and other activities. The Supreme Court subsequently took suo motu cognisance of the controversy. On December 29, 2025, it kept its November judgment in abeyance and ordered a fresh examination by a high-powered expert panel.