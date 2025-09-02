‘Clapping because I went or for my return?’ PM Modi’s quip at Semicon India leaves audience in splits | Watch

Sharing a moment in lighter vein with the audience on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked them at Semicon India 2025 if they were clapping about his return to India or because he flew out for his recent Japan and China visit. PM Modi at Semicon India 2025 in Delhi on Tuesday(ANI video grab)

PM Modi was delivering an address at the at Semicon India 2025 in Delhi, where he was presented the first made-in-India semiconductor chips.

As PM Modi began his address noting that he returned to India on Monday night after concluding his Japan and China visit, the audience gave him a huge round of applause.

PM Modi then quipped, "Gaya tha iski taali baja rahe ho ki aaya hu iss liye taali baja rahe ho [You're clapping because i went or because I returned], leaving the audience in splits.

The three-day Semicon India - 2025 conference starting from Tuesday will focus on advancing a robust, resilient and sustainable semiconductor ecosystem in India, Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Monday said.

At the event, PM Modi said world trusts, believes and is ready to build future of semiconductors with India.

PM Modi said that India has been performing better than every expectation, every assessment, citing the GDP numbers for the first quarter of this year released recently.

"At a time when there are concerns in the economy of the world, there are challenges created by economic selfishness; in that environment, India has achieved a growth of 7.8 per cent...," PM Modi said.

"The day is not far when the world will say, designed in India, made in India, trusted by the world," PM Modi added.