e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 06, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Dec 06, 2019

Class 11 govt school student translates Rahul Gandhi’s speech in Malayalam

The student, Fathima Safa, of the government higher secondary school at Karuvarakkundu was among the audience when Gandhi asked the students if anyone would volunteer to translate his speech.

india Updated: Dec 06, 2019 07:29 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Wayanad, Kerala
         

A 11th standard student of a government school in Wayanad was the cynosure of all eyes as she effortlessly translated the English speech of Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi, to Malayalam at her school campus here on Thursday.

The student, Fathima Safa, of the government higher secondary school at Karuvarakkundu was among the audience when Gandhi asked the students if anyone would volunteer to translate his speech.

“Is there any student who would like to translate what I am saying?” Gandhi asked.

Safa lifted her hand and was promptly asked by the congress leader to come to the stage.

The young student without any hesitation climbed onto the stage and translated Gandhi’s speech into Malayalam without any trouble.

Gandhi later thanked her and handed over a chocolate in appreciation.

An elated Safa later said she never thought she would get such an opportunity.

tags
top news
All 4 accused in rape-murder of Telangana vet killed while trying to flee: Cops
All 4 accused in rape-murder of Telangana vet killed while trying to flee: Cops
Unnao rape survivor with 90% burns being treated in Delhi Hospital
Unnao rape survivor with 90% burns being treated in Delhi Hospital
Ajit Pawar cleared in Vidarbha irrigation probe day after Fadnavis resigned
Ajit Pawar cleared in Vidarbha irrigation probe day after Fadnavis resigned
Cong, other parties to join forces to oppose Citizenship Bill in Parliament
Cong, other parties to join forces to oppose Citizenship Bill in Parliament
No pension for govt staff who resign: Supreme Court
No pension for govt staff who resign: Supreme Court
‘Nobody is asking whether you eat onions’: Rahul Gandhi tells Nirmala Sitharaman
‘Nobody is asking whether you eat onions’: Rahul Gandhi tells Nirmala Sitharaman
In poll-bound Jharkhand, Pathalgadi movement signals tribal distress
In poll-bound Jharkhand, Pathalgadi movement signals tribal distress
WorldView | Finland launches drive to attract Indian professionals
WorldView | Finland launches drive to attract Indian professionals
trending topics
HTLS 2019Sabarimala verdictP ChidambaramNirav ModiAlia BhattNeha KakkarKangana RanautiPhone 11 proJEE Mains admit card

don't miss

latest news

India News