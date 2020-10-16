e-paper
Class 11 student raped on way to hospital, accused arrested after FB search

Class 11 student raped on way to hospital, accused arrested after FB search

Superintendent of Police, Jalaun, Yashveer Singh said the police arrested both the accused with the help of social media.

india Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 17:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kanpur
Image for representation.
Image for representation. (File photo)
         

A Class 11 student was allegedly raped by two men in a forest area of Jalaun district’s Orai town in Uttar Pradesh, the police said on Friday. The girl was on her way to the district hospital, where her mother was admitted.

On Thursday, the health of the victim’s mother turned serious and her father had to rush her to the hospital. The girl, who had been alone at home, also left for the hospital around midnight, said the police. When she was on the way, two accused intercepted her and took her to a forest area where she was raped and left unconscious.

Superintendent of Police, Jalaun, Yashveer Singh said the police arrested both the accused with the help of social media to identify them.

While dragging the girl away, one of the accused had called the other by his name which the victim remembered, according to the police.

Also read: Delhi next on NCB radar to launch Mumbai-style crackdown on drugs

As soon as the victim regained consciousness, she, along with her family, approached the police station and told them the name of the accused.

The police looked for the accused on Facebook and the victim identified one of the accused through his picture on the social media platform, the police said.

The man in question, Gaurav Soni, drives a three-wheeler in Orai. He was arrested from his house after which he told the police that his friend Neeraj Soni was his accomplice in the crime. After nightlong raids, the police arrested Neeraj as well.

The two men have been charged for rape and under Section 3/4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

