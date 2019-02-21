Class 4 student accused of raping four-year-old girl in Haryana denied bail

A juvenile court in Rohtak on Wednesday denied bail to a class 4 student who was apprehended for allegedly raping a four-year-old girl. While the counsel for the accused sought bail on grounds that he is just eight years old and not capable of raping a girl, the court rejected the plea in view of pending investigation in the case.

The incident took place two weeks ago when the class 4 boy, along with two others, aged 13 and 14, allegedly lured the girl and sexually assaulted her at a secluded spot near her house. The girl later narrated the incident to her parents following which a case was registered.

The three boys were arrested and sent to borstal jail. They were booked under IPC sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 376DB (punishment for rape of woman less than 12-year-old) and Section 6 of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The girl was admitted to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak, from where she was discharged on Tuesday.

The girl’s counsel, Chetna Arora, argued that the girl, in her statement to the magistrate, had specifically blamed the eight-year-old boy, stating that he was the one who lured her and attempted sexual assault. Arora further said the accused were using the eight-year-old to file the bail plea at first to set ground for bail for the other two accused who are older than him.

The court on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of the accused on the grounds that the investigation is going on.

First Published: Feb 21, 2019 09:54 IST