Home / India News / Clearing encroachments duty of state, not ours: SC
The Supreme Court had ordered the removal of all encroachment within 500 metres of the temple along with a slew of other directions for the temple’s maintenance and repair.
The Supreme Court had ordered the removal of all encroachment within 500 metres of the temple along with a slew of other directions for the temple’s maintenance and repair.
india news

Clearing encroachments duty of state, not ours: SC

  • The top court made the remarks while hearing a matter related to Mahakaleshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 23, 2021 12:26 AM IST

Clearing encroachments cannot be left to the judiciary as the state must take responsibility and act against them, the Supreme Court said on Thursday.

The top court made the remarks while hearing a matter related to Mahakaleshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district wherein, in September 2020, it had ordered the removal of all encroachment within 500 metres of the temple along with a slew of other directions for the temple’s maintenance and repair.

“The state cannot shut its eyes to its responsibility under law. Why do you (state) permit such encroachments to take place and then leave it for the court to pass orders? Why has this court been asked to step in and then you (state) say that we are throwing encroachers out because of the court order?” a bench of justices UU Lalit and Ajay Rastogi said.

“We see this happening day in and day out. Everytime an encroachment comes up, there is a public interest litigation (PIL). We issue a notice on the PIL and then political considerations come in. You (state) are under responsibility to clear the encroachment in the first place. Why cannot these political people (in government) take a decision?” the bench asked Mishra. .

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.