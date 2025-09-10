Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk starts 35-day fast seeking statehood for Ladakh

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and and the Leh Apex Body started a 35-day fast today, over demand for Ladakh's inclusion under the Constitution's sixth schedule and statehood. The fast is aimed towards a demand for Ladakh's inclusion in Constitution's 6th schedule, statehood.(PTI file photo)

The fast would be for 35 days and Gandhi Jayanti, i.e October 2 would be a “landmark” in their protest, PTI reported quoting Wangchuk as he spoke at a press conference today.

Wangchuk, a climate activist, educator and Ramon Magsaysay awardee, said they took the decision to go on another fast from Wednesday as no meeting has been called by the Union home ministry with them over their demands in the last two months.

“The talks with the Union government stopped around two months ago. Just as the talks were going to reach a point where discussions about the main demands were going to start, the government has not called another meeting,” Wangchuk said.

He said that they have been forced to intensify the movement demanding statehood and protection under the sixth schedule of the Constitution for Ladakh by starting this 35-day-long fast, as the Centre has not paid heed to their demands.

Wangchuk reminded the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state of its promise during the last hill council polls for giving sixth-schedule status to Ladakh, adding that the hill council elections in Leh will be held soon.

“The promise should be fulfilled before the upcoming polls,” he said.

“The Leh Apex Body held an all-faith prayer service to give the message that our protest is peaceful, non-violent, and our demands are within the ambit of the Indian Constitution,” Wangchuk added.

Nearly two months ago, Wangchuk had planned to go on hunger strike from July 15, if the Centre failed to hold talks with LAB and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) before July 15 over granting statehood to Ladakh, HT reported earlier.

Leh apex body along with Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) had been spearheading a protracted agitation for statehood and Sixth Schedule to Ladakh. The home ministry had earlier assured to hold the meeting on July 28, which according to LAB, has now pre-poned the date to July 20.