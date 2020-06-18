e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 18, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Close down restaurants selling Chinese food, says Ramdas Athawale

Close down restaurants selling Chinese food, says Ramdas Athawale

His comments come after 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives in a violent clash with the Chinese army in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley.

india Updated: Jun 18, 2020 16:30 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh
New Delhi
Union minister Ramdas Athawale
Union minister Ramdas Athawale (File photo)
         

Union minister Ramdas Athawale has said all restaurants and hotels that sell Chinese food in India should be closed down and products made in China should be boycotted.

His comments come after 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives in a violent clash with the Chinese army in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley.

“China is a country that betrays. India should boycott all products that are made in China. Chinese food and all restaurants and hotels that sell Chinese food in India should be closed down,” Athawale, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, said in a tweet.

Twenty Indian Army personnel including a colonel were killed in a fierce clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night, the biggest military confrontation in over five decades that has significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff in the region.

He also paid tribute to the martyred soldiers.

“20 soldiers of India have been killed in violent clashes in Galwan of Ladakh. Humble tribute to the soldiers! The martyrdom of the soldiers will not go in vain. The government of India and all Indians stand with the families of the martyred soldiers!,” Athawale tweeted in Hindi.

Earlier in March, Athawale was in the news when his video along with Chinese Consul General in Mumbai Tang Guocai and Buddhist monks chanting ‘Go corona, go corona’ at a prayer meet had gone viral on social media.

The video was reportedly shot at Gateway of India on February 20 during a prayer session to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

tags
top news
‘Let us get the facts straight’: S Jaishankar’s comeback to Rahul Gandhi barb
‘Let us get the facts straight’: S Jaishankar’s comeback to Rahul Gandhi barb
Railways terminates contract with Beijing firm, cites ‘poor’ performance
Railways terminates contract with Beijing firm, cites ‘poor’ performance
A soldier’s family lost all in 16 hours between 2 phone calls, then erupted with joy
A soldier’s family lost all in 16 hours between 2 phone calls, then erupted with joy
Centre to pump Rs 50,000 cr into Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan to boost jobs
Centre to pump Rs 50,000 cr into Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan to boost jobs
Galwan Valley face-off: Indian, Chinese military officials meet to defuse tension
Galwan Valley face-off: Indian, Chinese military officials meet to defuse tension
Do what you want: When Kohli backed Ashwin’s plan to dismiss Warner
Do what you want: When Kohli backed Ashwin’s plan to dismiss Warner
‘Don’t misjudge current situation’: China after Ladakh face-off
‘Don’t misjudge current situation’: China after Ladakh face-off
‘Fight China economically, shed cyber coolie tag’: Former diplomat lashes out
‘Fight China economically, shed cyber coolie tag’: Former diplomat lashes out
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaManish SisodiaSushant Singh RajputTS Telangana Inter Result 2020HPBOSE 12th Results 2020 LiveTelangana TS Inter Results 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In