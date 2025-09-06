Cloudburst hits Uttarkashi’s Naugaon, rescue on as sludge, debris bury homes | Video

A cloudburst struck Yamuna Valley in Uttarkashi on Saturday evening, triggering flash floods and mudslides in Naugaon area. While several houses and vehicles were damaged, officials confirmed that no loss of life has been reported so far. Cloudburst hits Naugaon area in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi(Screengrab from X/@DIPR_UK)

The mudslide triggered chaos in Naugaon market as people ran for safety. The Delhi–Yamunotri highway was closed following the incident, leading to traffic congestion in the region in Uttarakhand, reported news agency PTI.

According to the news agency, district magistrate Prashant Arya said the incident occurred at Syori Phal Patti in Yamuna Valley, where sludge from an overflowing stream swept into low-lying areas.

“A mixer machine and some two-wheelers were swept away by the swollen Devalsari stream, while a car was buried under the debris,” officials added. A residential house was buried under debris, and muddy water entered more than half a dozen homes.

Evacuation and rescue operations on

District and state authorities, along with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), launched rescue operations immediately. Inspector Rajesh Joshi, leading the SDRF team from Barkot, said locals were evacuated to safer areas.

Arya added that timely evacuation by residents themselves also prevented casualties. “When the cloudburst occurred, several people had already vacated their homes anticipating danger due to heavy rains,” he said.

Meanwhile, chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami spoke with the DM on the ongoing rescue efforts and ordered relief operations on a “war-footing.”

He added, “I have also clearly instructed to immediately take the affected people to safe places and ensure that there is no delay in providing all possible help. I pray to God for everyone's safety,” his facebook post read.

(With PTI inputs)