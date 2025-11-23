Sri Anandpur Sahib, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and A national convener Arvind Kejriwal Sunday joined religious leaders to pay tributes to Guru Tegh Bahadur in a 'Sarb Dharam Sammelan' to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of the ninth Sikh Guru. CM Mann, Kejriwal pay tributes to Guru Tegh Bahadur

Addressing a gathering, Kejriwal said he was thankful to all the religious leaders who converged here to pay tributes to the Guru.

He said there is hardly any parallel in the entire history when a sacrifice was made for protecting the religion of others, adding that the Guru was a firm proponent of religious freedom. He said history is witness that many had sacrificed lives for their own faith, but Guru Tegh Bahadur remains the only one who gave his life for the protection of others' religion.

Kejriwal said it is a matter of immense pride and satisfaction that religious leaders from across the globe have joined the state government in paying tributes to Guru Tegh Bahadur.

The A leader said the Guru gave the message of humanism, and the state government is organising these events as a tribute to him.

He said massive arrangements have been made by the state government to facilitate the devotees so that they can pay obeisance in the holy city in a smooth and hassle-free manner. Kejriwal said 142 villages across the state, having the footprints of the Guru, have been given funds by the state government for giving a facelift to it.

He said every religion in the world teaches us the values of humanity, compassion, and peaceful coexistence.

He said the purpose of the 'Sarb Dharam Sammelan' is to convey the message of 'Sarbat da Bhala' a universal ideal blessed to us by the Sikh Gurus.

CM Mann said the state government has always been committed to maintaining respect for all religions, ensuring peace, harmony, brotherhood, and unity in the state.

He said Punjab is the sacred land of great Gurus, saints, and martyrs, and possesses a rich and glorious heritage, adding that Punjabis have inherited the spirit of fighting against tyranny, injustice and oppression from the great 'Guru sahiban'.

CM Mann said this has been the guiding spirit for Punjabis to excel in every field and prove their mettle.

The sacrifice made by Guru Tegh Bahadur was supreme and unprecedented as it was aimed at protecting the religion of others, he said.

The Punjab CM said the Guru Sahib laid down his life in Delhi to protect human rights and religious freedom, a sacrifice unmatched in world history.

He said the ninth Sikh Guru was a true symbol of secularism, unity, and universal brotherhood, adding that the Guru Sahib's life and philosophy continue to serve as a beacon of light for all humanity.

He added the state government is organising a series of events to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of the ninth Sikh Guru. He said these functions will continue in the future too, adding that every year events will be organised to mark the martyrdom anniversary.

Mann said the state government has made elaborate arrangements for facilitating the devotees coming to the holy city to pay reverence.

He further said the state government will make necessary changes in the syllabus to make youngsters aware of our rich cultural heritage. He said that necessary changes will be made in the curriculum to acquaint the coming generations about the contribution of Guru Sahib and legendary martyrs like Bhai Sati Dass, Bhai Mati Dass, Bhai Dyala ji, Baba Jiwan Ji , Bhai Kirpa Singh .

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.