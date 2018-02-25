CM Manohar Parrikar admitted to Goa hospital: Official

Chief minister Manohar Parrikar was admitted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital in Panaji on Sunday evening after he complained of uneasiness, a GMCH official said.

Parrikar, 62, was brought to the GMCH on a wheelchair, the official said, adding that he was accompanied by a family member.

Parrikar was discharged from Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital on February 22, a week after he was admitted there and treated for a pancreatic ailment.

He had presented the budget in the assembly on February 22 upon his return to Goa from Mumbai.

When contacted, Goa health minister Vishwajit Rane said Parrikar was suffering from dehydration, but was responding to treatment at the GMCH.

“We have posted specialist doctors who are monitoring his health continuously,” Rane said.