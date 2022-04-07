Andhra Pradesh CM preps for cabinet rejig, 19 ministers likely to be dropped

The Andhra Pradesh government is preparing for a cabinet reshuffle and as many as 19 ministers are likely to be dropped, news agency ANI reported on Thursday citing sources. This comes as chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy of the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) is preparing for the Assembly elections, slated to be held in 2024.

As per the report, the chief minister is likely to induct new ministers into the state cabinet within a few days and the swearing-in ceremony could take place as soon as April 9.

The chief minister will reportedly submit the final list of new ministers to governor Biswabhushan Harichandran before Saturday. The report also claims Reddy has already handed over the final list of the 19 ministers who will be dropped from the cabinet to the Governor on Wednesday. Only four of the incumbent ministers may retain their positions, the reports also say.

Earlier, there were reports claiming that all 24 members of the Andhra Pradesh Council of Ministers will tender their resignation en masse today in a formal meeting.

In the present cabinet, there are five deputy chief ministers, who will likely be replaced with fresh faces. The move is part of Reddy's strategy to strike a caste balance in the southern state.

Currently, the five deputy chief ministers represent scheduled caste, scheduled tribe, backward caste, minority and Kapu communities. The cabinet also includes 11 ministers from upper castes, including four from the Reddy community, seven from other backward classes, five from scheduled caste, and one each from the scheduled tribe and Muslim communities.

The rejig was earlier scheduled to take place in December but was postponed to April due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Last month, Reddy had stated that the Cabinet reorganisation will take place after Ugadi, the Telugu New Year, which was on April 2.

(With agency inputs)