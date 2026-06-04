Abhijeet Dipke’s family shifts homes as his political steps spark worries

Police stand guard at a private residence in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, even though no one’s home. The occupants left quietly a few days ago, allegedly concerned for their safety as the nation awaits the return of their son. The young man, Boston-based Abhijeet Dipke, 30, got the attention of the political dispensation in Delhi after he gave a clarion call to “meet me at the airport” on June 6. Abhijeet Dipke will head a protest from Jantar Mantar to the airport, in the national capital to address systemic failures in the education system. (REUTERS)

As the founder of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), Dipke’s mission is to address systemic failures in the education system, starting with a peaceful protest from the airport to Jantar Mantar in the capital.

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But, back home, his family is worried.

“Being a father, my concerns are obvious,” said Abhijeet’s father, Bhagwanrao Dipke. “Initially, I tried to convince him to reconsider launching any campaign. However, once a person has made up his mind to do something, there is very little left to say. At this stage, we do not intend to advise him further,” said Dipke, who retired last year as an engineer with the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC).

The Dipkes have temporarily shifted from their home in the MIDC Waluj area of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, formerly Aurangabad, to an undisclosed location. However, Bhagwanrao Dipke told HT over the phone on Wednesday that the family has not received any threats. He said that while they are naturally worried as parents, “Abhijeet has a sound understanding of the law and has assured us he will not violate any legal provisions”.

Abhijeet Dipke, however, is bracing for arrest. Advocate and human rights activist Asim Sarode said Dipke had spoken to him over the phone on Wednesday, seeking support for his protest.

Sarode said, “Abhijeet Dipke told me he is ready to get arrested. He is of the view that the issue is not limited to 30 lakh students, who appeared for NEET examinations. It also relates to their parents, which takes the number of affected people to 70-80 lakh.”

He said Dipke has invited noted individuals such as educator Sonam Wangchuk, actor Prakash Raj, social activist Vishambhar Chaudhary, and senior journalist Nikhil Wagle to join his protest in New Delhi. “He does not plan to launch a political outfit and he says he will lead his protest within the legal framework,” said Sarode.