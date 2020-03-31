e-paper
Codid-19: 10 evacuees from Iran test positive at army quarantine facilities in Rajasthan

The nine people who tested positive in Jaisalmer are among the 484 evacuees from Iran who arrived in Jaisalmer in batches between March 15 and March 17.

india Updated: Mar 31, 2020 15:47 IST
Ten evacuees from Iran have tested positive for Covid-19 at the army’s quarantine facilities in Rajasthan.
Ten people, all evacuees from Iran, have tested positive for Covid-19 at the army’s quarantine facilities in Rajasthan, two officials said on Tuesday on condition of anonymity. Nine of them were lodged in a facility at Jaisalmer while the tenth was housed in Jodhpur.

The nine people who tested positive in Jaisalmer are among the 484 evacuees from Iran who arrived in Jaisalmer in batches between March 15 and March 17. Another evacuee in Jaisalmer tested positive around a fortnight ago.

The sole person who tested positive in Jodhpur is among the 552 people who were brought from Iran in two batches --- on March 25 and March 29.

Preliminary screening of the evacuees is conducted by medical teams at the airport after which they are moved to the quarantine facilities (the army calls them wellness facilities created under Operation Namaste).

The armed forces operate six quarantine facilities at Hindan, Manesar, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Ghatkopar and Chennai.

In addition, five hospitals run by the armed forces are equipped to carry out Covid-19 tests and six more would be added to the list soon. The armed forces have earmarked 28 service hospitals for managing Covid-29 cases.

More than 1,200 people have tested positive for coronavirus across the country so far.

