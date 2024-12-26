Cold wave leaves north India shivering, but no 'white Christmas' in Srinagar, Shimla | Top weather updates

North Indian states, including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and parts of Uttar Pradesh, remained gripped by a severe cold wave on Wednesday, but popular tourist spots such as Srinagar and Shimla missed out on the charm of a “white Christmas”. A boatman makes his way through the frozen surface of Dal Lake on a cold morning in Srinagar on December 25, 2024.(Waseem Andrabi/Hindustan Times)--)

While Srinagar recorded a low of minus 7.3 degrees Celsius, Tabo in the Lahaul and Spiti district was the coldest place in Himachal Pradesh, recording a night temperature of minus 10.6 degrees Celsius.

As many as 134 roads, including three national highways, were closed in Himachal Pradesh following snowfall in several districts, news agency PTI reported citing officials on Wednesday.

Cold wave across north India: Top updates

Delhi: The national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 22.4 degrees Celsius on Christmas Day, December 25, two notches above the season's average. The minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 8.4 degrees Celsius, 1.5 notches below normal. Kashmir: Minimum temperatures decreased at most places in Kashmir as the valley continued to reel under intense cold conditions, leading to the freezing of several water bodies and water supply lines in many areas. The MeT department has predicted a dip of two to three degrees in the minimum temperatures in Kashmir over the next two days.

Except in Gulmarg, the night temperatures plummeted across all other weather stations in the Kashmir valley.

‘Chillai-Kalan’: Currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan', the harshest winter period of 40 days that started on December 21, the Kashmir Valley is experiencing below-normal maximum as well as minimum temperatures for this time of the season, the officials said.

The fall in the mercury has led to the freezing of water supply lines even as a thin layer of ice covered the surface of several water bodies, including the Dal Lake.

Gulmarg: In Gulmarg, a tourist resort town known for skiing activities in north Kashmir, recorded the temperature of minus 6.6 degrees Celsius, up from minus 7.4 degrees Celsius the previous night.

No snowfall: However, tourists lamented not witnessing snowfall in Srinagar on Christmas. The summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir has had no snowfall so far this season.

3. Himachal Pradesh: Snowfall in Himachal Pradesh has led to closure of 134 roads, including three national highways, officials said. People shivered under piercing cold wave conditions as minimum temperatures dropped by a few notches in Jot, which received 10 cm of snow in the past 24 hours.

According to the state emergency operation centre, a maximum of 123 roads were closed in Shimla district, 36 in Lahaul and Spiti and 25 in Kullu.

Additionally, 173 transformers were disrupted, affecting power supply across the state.

No snowfall in Shimla: The hopes of locals and tourists to experience a white Christmas in the Queen of Hills, Shimla, were dashed as the city was greeted by bright sunshine on Wednesday morning. The MeT office has predicted rain and snow at isolated places in some parts of the state, particularly in Shimla, from Friday evening to Sunday afternoon, with precipitation expected to peak on Saturday.

4. Rajasthan: Many areas of Rajasthan were enveloped with dense fog as cold conditions persisted in the state on Wednesday. In the last 24 hours, light rain occurred in one place in eastern Rajasthan, while fog and dense fog prevailed at many places. A ‘cold day’ was recorded at some places in western Rajasthan.

5. Punjab: Faridkot recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 4.2 degrees Celsius, according to the meteorological department. Amritsar recorded a minimum temperature of 5.4 degrees Celsius, Gurdaspur 5.5 degrees Celsius.

6. Haryana: Narnaul was the coldest place, with a minimum temperature of 5.2 degrees Celsius. Hisar recorded a low of 6.8 degrees Celsius, Karnal and Sirsa 8 degrees Celsius, and Gurugram 9.3 degrees Celsius.

7. Chandigarh: The common capital of the Punjab and Haryana recorded a low of 7.4 degrees Celsius.

8. Uttar Pradesh: Weather across Uttar Pradesh cleared up on Wednesday afternoon following two days of rain caused by western disturbances. The light drizzle on Monday and Tuesday had resulted in fog and noticeable drop in temperatures, further intensifying the cold conditions over the past 48 hours.

The India Meteorological Department predicted that the weather is expected to remain clear on Thursday before rains resume from December 27.

On Wednesday morning, Lucknow recorded 0.5 mm of rainfall, leading to drop by 1.5 degrees Celsius in the day's temperature.

(With inputs from agencies)