Cold wave to hit north in next two days, says IMD

Cold wave conditions are likely to set in over Punjab, Haryana, north Rajasthan and Chandigarh between December 18 and 20, the India Meteorological Department said. Light to moderate rainfall or snow is likely over the western Himalayan region for the next three days, it added.

This, the Met said, is because a western disturbance seen as a cyclonic circulation is forming over Jammu & neighbourhood, while a fresh western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation is lying over Afghanistan and neighbouring areas. Under their influence, light to moderate rainfall or snowfall is likely at isolated places in Jammu, Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh during next three days, and in Uttarakhand on December 16-17, and isolated light rainfall is likely in northern parts of Punjab, Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh on December 16.

“We are expecting light and scattered rainfall over parts of northwest India on December 16 and 17. Temperatures are likely to drop after December 17. As of today dense fog is expected only over Punjab but we are monitoring fog development over Delhi also,” said RK Jenamani, senior scientist at the national weather forecasting centre.

A cold wave occurs in the plains when the minimum temperature is 10 degrees Celsius or below and/or is 4.5 notches lesser than the season’s normal for two consecutive days. Cold wave is also declared when the minimum temperature is less than 4 degree Celsius in the plains.

According to IMD, light to moderate rainfall at isolated or scattered places is very likely in Tamilnadu-Puducherry-Karaikal, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and isolated rainfall is likely in Kerala-Mahe during next five days. Dry weather is very likely over remaining parts of the country over this period, and the minimum temperature in northwest and central India is likely to fall by 2-3 degrees in the coming days, it said.

IMD also warned of dense fog in isolated pockets over Punjab, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura in the morning hours of December 16 and 17.

The Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology has launched a fog forecasting system for the Indo-Gangetic plains region. Its forecast for the Indo-Gangetic plains and Delhi is not showing a high probability of fog on Wednesday.