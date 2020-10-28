e-paper
Home / India News / Committed to transparency, will share timely updates with govt: Twitter on geo-tagging issue

Committed to transparency, will share timely updates with govt: Twitter on geo-tagging issue

Committee chairman Meenakshi Lekhi had told PTI that Twitter’s explanations to the panel on showing Ladakh as part of China were “inadequate” and that the act amounts to criminal offence attracting imprisonment of seven years.

india Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 18:21 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
New Delhi
Twitter had come under heavy criticism and faced a backlash from social media users after its geo-tagging feature displayed “Jammu & Kashmir, People’s Republic of China” in a live broadcast from Leh’s Hall of Fame, a war memorial for fallen soldiers in the Union Territory of Ladakh.(REUTERS)
         

Microblogging platform Twitter on Wednesday said the company remains committed to openness and transparency, and will stay in regular touch with the government to share timely updates.

The company’s statement comes in the backdrop of its appearance in front of the joint committee of parliament on Data Protection Bill, 2019, on Wednesday. Representatives of the social media company were also questioned by the members on showing Ladakh as part of China.

Committee chairman Meenakshi Lekhi had told PTI that Twitter’s explanations to the panel on showing Ladakh as part of China were “inadequate” and that the act amounts to criminal offence attracting imprisonment of seven years. Representatives of Twitter had told the panel that the company respects the sensitivities of India.

“The recent geo-tagging issue was swiftly resolved by our teams. We are committed to openness, transparency around our work and will remain in regular touch with the government to share timely updates,” a Twitter spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

Twitter had called it a technical issue that had been swiftly resolved.

Last week, the government had written to Twitter on the issue, saying any disrespect of the country’s sovereignty and integrity is totally unacceptable.

