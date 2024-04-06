Complaint against Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita for sharing Delhi CM's court proceedings online

A lawyer filed a complaint against Sunita Kejriwal and others with the district judge (headquarters) after she allegedly shared the court proceedings of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on social media. The complaint refers to when Arvind Kejriwal was presented in Rouse Avenue court on March 28. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal (HT Photo)

Advocate Vaibhav Singh, who is the complainant in the case, claimed that the hearing was recorded without permission and circulated on social media by Sunita Kejriwal and other political leaders. He has also sent a legal notice to social media platforms to take down the video related to court proceedings in this matter.

The complainant has requested to set up a detailed inquiry into this matter and take appropriate action against all the persons/political parties for wilfully and deliberately disobeying the Video Conferencing Rules dated October 26, 2021, of this Court, notified by Notification No. 348/Rules/DHC to consolidate, unify and streamline the procedure relating to the use of video conferencing for Courts.

The complaint has been filed against Sunita Kejriwal, Akshay "X" handle name @Akshay", Promila Gupta (councillor, Ward 11, Timarpur), Vineeta Jain (vice president of INC Rajasthan), Arunesh Kumar Yadav having his X handle namely @YadavArunesh unauthorised circulation of video/audio recording of the court proceedings at the court of special judge Kaveri Baweja on March 28.

Members of the Aam Aadmi Party and other opposition parties intentionally spread the court proceedings of Arvind Kejriwal on social media with the deliberation to malign and manipulate the image of the case.

The videos and audio recordings of Arvind Kejriwal, when he addressed the bench himself in the excise policy case, were circulated on X (formerly Twitter) with #MoneyTrailExposedByKejriwal.

The circumstances in which the audio/video recording went viral smell deep conspiracy by the political parties to malign the image of the judiciary and mislead the common people of this nation and also to show the general public that the judiciary is working at the behest of the government and under the pressure of the central government, the complaint said.

Singh in his complaint alleged that this was part of a pre-planned conspiracy as Arvind Kejriwal, before or after March 28, presented his case in front of the court bench. Thus, recording audio/video of the proceedings was done to gain public sentiment.

Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. His judicial custody was extended till April 15, and he is currently lodged in Tihar Jail.

(With inputs from PTI)