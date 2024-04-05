Sunita Kejriwal best person to keep AAP together, Delhi minister explains why

Four-press meet-old Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, is the best person to keep the Aam Aadmi Party together, Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said. In an interaction with news agency PTI, Saurabh said Sunita is the best person as her presence has had a positive impact in the absence of Arvind Kejriwal. The Delhi chief minister was arrested on March 21 in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case. Since then, his wife held four press conferences, which are called digital briefings as these were not so-called press conferences but Sunita released her video of reading Kejriwal's messages from jail. Sunita Kejriwal with Sonia Gandhi at INDIA bloc's rally at Ramlila Maidan on March 31.

"She is delivering the messages of Arvind Kejriwal ji. This has had a great impact on our party cadre and among our sympathisers. We want to propagate it. In the present circumstances, she is the best person to keep the party together," Bharadwaj said.

“For years Sunita Kejriwal has been with Arvind Kejriwal, through thick and thin...She was an IRS officer…If such a person stays in the party, then she acts as a glue in the party and we see it as a blessing... Since she is a family member, she is allowed to meet the chief minister in jail, she takes Delhi's issues to Arvind Kejriwal and his issues to us,” Bharadwaj told to ANI.

Sunita's emergence in the political landscape has invited comparison with Rabri Devi who became Bihar's chief minister when Lalu Prasad Yadav was arrested in 1997 in a fodder scam. Kejriwal is the first sitting chief minister to be arrested and the party has maintained that Kejriwal will not resign as he is not yet convicted. While the BJP has been demanding his resignation, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri said Sunita Kejriwal was preparing to become like Rabri Devi.

Sunita Kejriwal held her first digital briefing on March 23, two days after Kejriwal's arrest, and urged people to keep her husband in their prayers. On March 27, she addressed her second briefing in which she said Kejriwal would make an expose regarding the liquor probe in court. In her third media briefing on March 29, she launched 'Kejriwal ko aashirwaad' campaign. Two days later, she was a prominent present at the INDIA bloc's rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan sitting beside former Congress president Sonia Gandhi. "Your Kejriwal is a lion, they (BJP-led Centre) will not be able to keep him in custody for long. He remains in the hearts of crores of people across the country," Sunita said at the rally.

Arvind Kejriwal was sent to judicial custody on April 1 for 15 days. On April 4, Sunita Kejriwal held her fourth briefing in which she conveyed chief minister's message asking AAP MLAs to visit their constituencies daily and ensure that people do not face any problem. "The people of Delhi should not face any trouble because I am in jail. The two crore people of Delhi are my family, no one in my family should be sad for any reason. God bless everyone," the chief minister said in his message.