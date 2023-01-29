Home / India News / 'Condemn the attack': Odisha CM visits minster at hospital, meets his family

Published on Jan 29, 2023

The pictures tweeted by news agency ANI showed the Chief Minister consoling the minister's distressed son at the hospital.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik consoles the minister's distressed son at the hospital.(ANI)
New Delhi

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday condemned the attack on state health minister Naba Kisore Das who was shot at by a policeman at point-blank range near a busy square in Odisha's Brajarajnagar in Jharsuguda district. Patnaik also, meanwhile, directed the Crime Branch to take up the investigation in the case. "I am shocked at the unfortunate incident of attack on honourable minister Naba Das. I strongly condemn the attack on him. I pray for his early recovery. Senior officers of crime branch have been asked to go to the spot," news agency PTI quoted Patnaik as saying in a statement.

He also visited the Apollo hospital – where the minister is undergoing treatment – to enquire about his health; he also held a discussion with the health secretary and other officials.

The pictures tweeted by news agency ANI showed the Chief Minister consoling the minister's distressed son at the hospital. Patnaik also spoke to other family members of the health minister, reported ANI.

Das, 60, was getting out of his car at Gandhi chowk to attend a program when assistant sub-inspector of police Gopal das fired at him from point-blank range injuring him on the spot. Sub-divisional police officer Gupteswar Bhoi said bullets hit his chest on the left side. Another policeman who was standing nearby was also injured as a few bullets from ASI’s revolver hit him. Das is currently said to be in critical condition.

odisha
