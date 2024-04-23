Cong moves Election Commission, alleges misinformation by BJP about its Lok Sabha poll manifesto

The Congress on Tuesday lodged a complaint before the Election Commission against the Bharatiya Janata Party, seeking action against the ruling party on alleged misinformation.



The Congress alleged that the BJP was spreading “confusion and angst among the salaried professionals and the middle class over Rahul Gandhi's remarks about equitable development of society.” Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi display the party's manifesto for the general election in New Delhi(Reuters file)

“There is a wilful and deliberate attempt to stoke confusion, havoc and angst among the salaried professionals and the middle class through misinformation and lies,” PTI quoted All India Professionals' Congress head Praveen Chakravarty as saying.



Several BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi have accused the Congress of a plot to ‘take away assets’ of people and redistribute it.



“Congress and its allies have an eye on your income and assets. The Congress's Shehzada says that if his government is formed, they will find out what all you have. It will be probed and all these assets will be taken under government control and distributed," the prime minister said at a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh on Monday.



The Congress said that during the manifesto launch in Hyderabad on April 6, Rahul Gandhi had spoken about the grand old party's ‘commitment to economic and social justice to ensure more equitable development of our society.’

"This message has been deliberately twisted and propagated. I bring to your attention one such incident as proof," Chakravarty was quoted by PTI as saying.

Terming it as "fake news", the Congress leader demanded action against the BJP stating that the ruling party was spreading misinformation about the Congress' manifesto and its leaders alleging that the party would "redistribute wealth" if it came to power.

He also complained to the EC against an individual along with his phone number who forwarded the message to the professionals on WhatsApp which says that the Congress party manifesto promises to "confiscate two-thirds of your assets for redistribution to the poor under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Wealth Redistribution Scheme".

He also referred to an article in a leading daily using this as the basis for such "misinformation".

Terming the claims as "utterly false", Chakravarty said the Congress party’s manifesto makes no such promise anywhere.