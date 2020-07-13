Cong trying to blame us for its failures: BJP

india

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 00:02 IST

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said on Saturday that it was not trying to topple the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan but suggested that it would like to keep all options open in the state -- depending on what the Congress does.

Senior party leaders in Delhi said the allegations made by the Rajasthan chief minister, pinning the blame on the BJP for engineering defections, were an attempt to deflect attention from the Congress party’s own failings.

There is speculation that Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, along with 25 other Congress MLAs, will either join the BJP or start his own party that could seek support from the BJP in the 200- member assembly, in which the BJP has 72 MLAs and the Congress 107. The Congress also has support from 12 independents and five members of other parties.

“No meetings have taken place between Pilot and the BJP leadership. Everyone knows there are problems between the CM and the deputy CM; but they are trying to pin the blame on the BJP,” said a BJP leader in Delhi on condition of anonymity.

On whether the party will stake its claim to forming the government if a faction of Congress MLAs does break away, the BJP leader said, “The outcome will depend on what decision the Congress high command takes. The BJP will only take whatever decision is required once there is a decision from the Congress’s side.”

The leader also said that the party will not “shut its doors to those who want to partner with the BJP” in Rajasthan.

A second leader said the party is willing to consider a tie-up on the condition that the numbers stack up in their favour. The party is wary of a repeat of the Maharashtra situation,wherein a group of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLAs led by Ajit Pawar assured support to the BJP and then pulled back at the last minute.

“If there are the required numbers (of MLAs) willing to partner with or join the BJP, we will consider offering support to such a combination,” said the second leader quoted above, asking not to be named. The BJP will need the support of at least 30 MLAs to reach the majority figure, which means it will need the support of not just the Congress rebels but also some independents.

However, should the BJP consider partnering with Pilot, it will also have to address the issue of leadership in the state and whether it will have the rebel Congress leader in the chief minister’s seat. In Madhya Pradesh, the party did not change the chief minister even though it accommodated Congress leaders in the cabinet.

“The numbers are critical. The BJP is confident that if re-election happens in the state it will win with a comfortable majority. However, those who will join and seek re-election have to be equally confident of retaining their seats,” a third party functionary said on condition of anonymity.

A Rajasthan-based BJP leader said the party was also wary of a Madhya Pradesh-like situation emerging in Rajasthan. Internal bickering has intensified in MP after the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government accommodated former Congress legislators in his cabinet.