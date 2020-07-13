e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 12, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Cong trying to blame us for its failures: BJP

Cong trying to blame us for its failures: BJP

india Updated: Jul 13, 2020 00:02 IST
Smriti Kak Ramachandran
Smriti Kak Ramachandran
Hindustantimes
         

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said on Saturday that it was not trying to topple the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan but suggested that it would like to keep all options open in the state -- depending on what the Congress does.

Senior party leaders in Delhi said the allegations made by the Rajasthan chief minister, pinning the blame on the BJP for engineering defections, were an attempt to deflect attention from the Congress party’s own failings.

There is speculation that Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, along with 25 other Congress MLAs, will either join the BJP or start his own party that could seek support from the BJP in the 200- member assembly, in which the BJP has 72 MLAs and the Congress 107. The Congress also has support from 12 independents and five members of other parties.

“No meetings have taken place between Pilot and the BJP leadership. Everyone knows there are problems between the CM and the deputy CM; but they are trying to pin the blame on the BJP,” said a BJP leader in Delhi on condition of anonymity.

On whether the party will stake its claim to forming the government if a faction of Congress MLAs does break away, the BJP leader said, “The outcome will depend on what decision the Congress high command takes. The BJP will only take whatever decision is required once there is a decision from the Congress’s side.”

The leader also said that the party will not “shut its doors to those who want to partner with the BJP” in Rajasthan.

A second leader said the party is willing to consider a tie-up on the condition that the numbers stack up in their favour. The party is wary of a repeat of the Maharashtra situation,wherein a group of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLAs led by Ajit Pawar assured support to the BJP and then pulled back at the last minute.

“If there are the required numbers (of MLAs) willing to partner with or join the BJP, we will consider offering support to such a combination,” said the second leader quoted above, asking not to be named. The BJP will need the support of at least 30 MLAs to reach the majority figure, which means it will need the support of not just the Congress rebels but also some independents.

However, should the BJP consider partnering with Pilot, it will also have to address the issue of leadership in the state and whether it will have the rebel Congress leader in the chief minister’s seat. In Madhya Pradesh, the party did not change the chief minister even though it accommodated Congress leaders in the cabinet.

“The numbers are critical. The BJP is confident that if re-election happens in the state it will win with a comfortable majority. However, those who will join and seek re-election have to be equally confident of retaining their seats,” a third party functionary said on condition of anonymity.

A Rajasthan-based BJP leader said the party was also wary of a Madhya Pradesh-like situation emerging in Rajasthan. Internal bickering has intensified in MP after the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government accommodated former Congress legislators in his cabinet.

top news
Amid political turmoil in Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot to skip key party meet
Amid political turmoil in Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot to skip key party meet
Russian university successfully completes trials of world’s 1st Covid-19 vaccine
Russian university successfully completes trials of world’s 1st Covid-19 vaccine
Telangana Raj Bhavan reports 48 Covid-19 patients; Governor tests negative
Telangana Raj Bhavan reports 48 Covid-19 patients; Governor tests negative
At loggerheads with Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot is angry. Here’s why
At loggerheads with Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot is angry. Here’s why
Army to order 72,000 assault rifles from United States amid border row
Army to order 72,000 assault rifles from United States amid border row
Florida reports largest, single-day increase in coronavirus cases
Florida reports largest, single-day increase in coronavirus cases
Qualcomm picks 0.15% stake in Mukesh Ambani’s Jio Platforms for Rs 730 cr
Qualcomm picks 0.15% stake in Mukesh Ambani’s Jio Platforms for Rs 730 cr
Rajasthan political thriller: Gehlot-Pilot tussle, SOG probe, resort politics
Rajasthan political thriller: Gehlot-Pilot tussle, SOG probe, resort politics
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In