Congress welcomes US-Iran peace deal, says Pakistan gained influence, need greater balance

The Congress welcomed the peace deal between the US and Iran but cautioned that “it does not mean the structural problems the economy faces will soon be surmounted.” The party also said that Pakistan “now seems to have acquired a new regional and global influence” and India needs a greater balance of power. Senior Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and KC Venugopal address the media in New Delhi. (AICC)

“Pakistan, that had been successfully isolated by India after its orchestrating of the terror attacks in Mumbai in November 2008, now seems to have acquired a new regional and global influence. This, coupled with China’s deep embedding in Pakistan’s strategic apparatus, poses a formidable geo-political challenge for India’s foreign policy. It is too much to expect Mr. Modi to rethink his blind devotion and unconditional support to Israel. But humanitarian considerations and long-standing commitments apart, our national interest demands greater balance than Mr. Modi has shown,” Congress’ leader Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X.

“The news that the US and Iran will be signing an agreement on June 19th in Geneva to halt hostilities in West Asia is to be welcomed, even though the full details are yet to be made public officially. There is universal hope that the two countries (as also Israel) will abide by the accord - even though it is of an interim nature - and that the accord will lead to a more permanent normalization,” said Ramesh.

He maintained that the unrestricted re-opening of the Strait of Hormuz will certainly bring great relief to India but added that the concerns related to structural issues clearly predate the current war in West Asia.

“The rupee had been under considerable pressure for over a year and the gap between the demand and supply of dollars had been growing. Rates of private investment—a most crucial determinant of GDP growth-- have been tepid for many years,” Ramesh added.

The Congress argued that these are results of “sluggish growth in demand” which is related to “Stagnation in real wages over the past decade, Modi Government’s failure to check the dumping of imports from China that has resulted in a record trade deficit and endangered growth of job-generating MSMEs in particular; Overall investment climate vitiated by unchecked powers given to tax authorities and investigative agencies.”