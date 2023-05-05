Karnataka elections: BJP raking up Bajrang Dal issue to hide its lack of work, says Shivakumar

Amid backlash over the Congress’s promise to ban organisations such as the Bajrang Dal in Karnataka, the party’s state unit president DK Shivakumar alleged on Friday that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was raking up the issue “because they had no work to show”. He also accused the Bajrang Dal of orchestrating coordinated attacks in the “name of moral policing”, and indulging in “extortion”. Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar speaks during a press conference, in Bengaluru. (PTI)

In its manifesto released on May 2, the Congress accused “organisations like Bajrang Dal, PFI” of “promoting enmity or hatred”, and promised to ban them if it came to power in the state. The announcement, however, triggered a wave of political reactions from the BJP and right-wing organisations, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi likening the promised ban on the Bajrang Dal to locking up Lord Hanuman -- who is also referred to as Bajrang Bali -- and his devotees.

The Congress has since looked to mitigate any possible damage to its electoral chances. On Thursday, Shivakumar did a temple run in Mysuru, and promised to build more Hanuman temples or renovate the existing ones all over the state.

Talking to HT on Friday, Shivakumar said that the Prime Minister was using such emotions to take away attention from “lack of development” in the state under the BJP. “He should be talking about how many jobs were created by his party or how much land they irrigated, but they are creating a ruckus over these issues. We have said that whoever disrupts the peace in society should be kept away. That is all. About the Bajrang Dal, they are responsible for coordinated attacks in the name of moral policing, they are involved in extortion, and much more. I think there is an unnecessary amount of attention on this issue and it diverts attention from real issues that concern the voters of the state.”

On the contrary, he added, the Congress is focussing on ensuring development in the state and meeting its five key poll promises -- free rice and electricity, an unemployment stipend, a stipend for women and free bus rides for women. “Prices have skyrocketed and it has become difficult for people to sustain (themselves). That is why we want to introduce these schemes, and ease the burden on them. Our state budget is more than ₹3 lakh crores, and whatever schemes we have announced are feasible. Most importantly, when we put an end to the 40% commission system the BJP is running now, under which project estimates are doubled to facilitate bribes, we can get more funds for these.”.

As campaigning hits a crescendo ahead of the May 10 elections, the Congress has also doubled down on its promise to work on the aspirations of marginalised caste groups and hike the quantum of reservation to 75%, attacking the ruling BJP for removing 4% reservation for Muslims, and “distributing” it among Lingayats and Vokkaligas -- the two pre-eminent communities in the state. This issue is now before the Supreme Court, which will hear the matter next on May 9; the state government has agreed before court to continue with the 4% reservation for Muslims till that date.

“We want to give a reservation that is proportionate to the population. It is important to give this benefit for the social justice needs of the communities,” Shivakumar said.

The state Congress president asserted: “I am not just a Vokkaliga leader, I stand for all sections of the society.”

“Since I have become the KPCC president, there is a change in attitude in the party and in the Lingayat community’s outlook towards our party. They trust me, they love me and they will stand by the Congress,” he added.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje slammed Congress for comparing Bajrang Dal with PFI. “Congress in its manifesto has said that it will ban PFI and Bajrang Dal. PFI has already been banned. It is not right to compare PFI and Bajrang Dal. RSS is trying to instil patriotism among people. BJP is part of the RSS and Bajrang Dal is its youth wing. Show your strength by banning Bajrang Dal. Speak about it during your speeches across Karnataka, let’s see. Bajrang Dal was never involved in any violence,” said Karandlaje.

Karnataka goes to the polls on May 10 and the results will be announced on May 13.

