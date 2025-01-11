Congress accuses Manipur govt of paying 6 crore to militant group

The Congress on Saturday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Manipur government accusing it of paying militant group under the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement amid ethnic violence. Manipur has been witnessing ethnic violence between the Meiteis and the Kuki-Zo communities since May 2023, which has claimed over 260 lives and displaced around 60,000 (PTI)

Addressing a press conference at Congress Bhawan in Imphal, Manipur Congress chief K Meghachandra said the state government paid ₹6.27 crore to a Kuki-Zo militant outfit and the Hmar People’s Convention (Democratic) in July 2024, despite its public announcement of withdrawal from the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement.

“During the height of the conflict, ₹6.27 crore was paid to SoO groups through cheques, even after the government had announced its withdrawal from the agreement. The payment, made to individuals, raises serious concerns,” Meghachandra said.

The funds were disbursed under the state government’s Umbrella Scheme for Modernisation of Police Forces and the payment was made Lalneikung and Joshua — both members of the Hmar People’s Convention (Democratic) on July 9, 2024, Meghachandra alleged, citing documents he obtained.

The suspension of operations agreement was signed by the Centre and the Manipur government with Kuki militant groups in August 2008. Under the SoO agreement, cadres of such militant groups are confined to designated camps, with arms deposited in a safe room under a double-locking system. The outfits are given minimum arms only to guard their camps. Security forces will also not launch anti operations against the groups if they abide by the terms of the agreement.

Meghachandra pointed out that the BJP-led government had previously resolved to withdraw from the SoO agreement.

“Despite these resolutions, the payment was made from state government funds, not central resources, raising questions about the government’s intent and actions,” Meghachandra said.

The Congress leader accused chief minister N Biren Singh of misleading the state assembly by denying the transaction when questioned. “I raised this as a starred question in the assembly, but the leader of the House denied the payment. I have obtained detailed evidence that contradicts his statement,” Meghachandra alleged.

Meghachandra also referred to a similar incident in 2021-22, when ₹27.38 crore was allegedly paid to Kuki-Zo armed groups, including Kuki National Organisation (KNO), United Kuki Liberation Front (UKLF), Zomi Revolutionary Front (ZRF), Zomi Revolutionary Army (ZRA), Kuki Revolutionary Front (KRF), Kuki National Front-P (KNF-P), Kuki Revolutionary Army-Unification (KRA (U)), Zou Defence Volunteers (ZDV), and Hmar People’s Convention-Democracy (HPCD), without following government procedures.

“These payments have fueled the ongoing crisis. Why was such a large amount given to specific groups amidst the violence and unrest?” he questioned.

“The conflict is a creation of the BJP. Their actions have poured fuel on the fire, and there is a glaring contradiction between their words and deeds,” he said.

The allegations were dismissed by the state BJP.

“The Tripartite Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement was signed in 2008 with the then government. As a continuous part of its system of providing stipends, the government might be providing the amount; however, the details may be clarified by the concerned state Home Department,” BJP state vice president Ch. Chidananda said.

Chidananda also criticized the Congress for politicizing the issue and said, “The Congress party should try to give constructive criticism to the present government to help restore peace amidst the ongoing violence, instead of trying to flare up the crisis.”

Manipur has been witnessing ethnic violence between the Meiteis and the Kuki-Zo communities since May 2023, which has claimed over 260 lives and displaced around 60,000. The training of the new Manipur Police recruits was conducted in Assam as the atmosphere in their own state was not considered conducive.