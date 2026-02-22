'Congress already naked': PM Modi tears into shirtless protest, slams Oppn at Meerut metro links' opening event

Turning to the crowd, Modi asked: "Were you proud of this AI conference?" — drawing loud affirmation.

He added, "You just witnessed the world's largest AI conference in India. Delegates from over 80 countries came to Delhi. Heads of state from nearly 20 countries came to India."

Speaking at a public gathering in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, after flagging off the Namo Bharat Rapid Rail link with Delhi and the local Meerut Metro, Prime Minister Modi said, "There are some political parties within the country who cannot digest India's success."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday delivered a blistering attack on the main opposition party Congress over the “ shirtless ” protest staged on February 20 by Indian Youth Congress workers at the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, calling it an act of "dirty and naked politics" that “shamed the country” before international guests.

“The entire country was filled with pride,” he said, “But what did the Congress and its ecosystem do? The Congress turned a global event for India into a platform for its dirty and naked politics. Congress leaders reached the venue naked in front of foreign guests.”

In a pointed barb, Modi remarked: "I ask the Congress people: the country knows that you are already naked, then why did you feel the need to take off your clothes?"

As part of the protest that triggered PM Modi and the BJP's sharp reaction before it, a group of Indian Youth Congress workers entered Exhibition Hall No 5 at Bharat Mandapam, removing their shirts to hold or reveal t-shirts bearing anti-government slogans, images of PM Modi and US President Donald Trump, and messages accusing the PM of being "compromised" over the India-US trade deal framework. Delhi Police subsequently arrested four IYC workers: Krishna Hari, Kundan Yadav, Ajay Kumar and Narasimha Yadav. Police are also investigating a “wider conspiracy” angle and questioning IYC president Uday Bhanu Chib.

The Congress has held its ground, saying the protest was necessary to “expose” the Modi government.

The stunt drew condemnation from across party lines, including some partners of the Congress in the INDIA bloc.

In Meerut, Modi asserted that the AI Summit was a national achievement, not a BJP event, and that no BJP leader had been present during the protest. "This corrupt policy of Congress is being condemned by the entire country," he said, adding that the incident reflected the party's “ideological bankruptcy”.

The PM also accused Congress leaders of personal attacks, saying they “don't even hesitate to insult my mother”.

Modi also said on the occasion that India's global standing is expanding, asserting that developed nations are now eager to sign trade agreements with India. He said this was different from the Congress era when, he said, the world was reluctant to engage with a government “notorious for scams".

The PM inaugurated development projects worth around ₹12,930 crore in Meerut, including the city's new Metro service, riding the train from Shatabdi Nagar Namo Bharat Station to Meerut South Station, where he interacted with students. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and UP BJP president and Union minister Pankaj Chaudhary accompanied the PM throughout the event.

