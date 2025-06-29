Congress appoints 58 observers for Bihar Assembly polls

The Congress on Sunday named 58 observers for the Bihar Assembly polls as the party stepped up efforts to get battle ready for the elections later this year. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge addresses a joint press conference with Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, party leader Rahul Gandhi and others, at his residence, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI)

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge appointed 58 AICC observers for the polls which included the likes of Wing Commander Anuma Acharya (retd), Ali Mehandi, Ashok Chandna, Manoj Yadav, Nadeem Javed, Shoaib Khan, Akhilesh Yadav, Virender Yadav, among others.

In the last assembly polls, the RJD, the largest constituent of the 'Mahagathbandhan', contested 144 seats and won 75 seats in the 243-seat assembly.

The Congress had contested 70 seats, but won only 19 seats. The CPI(ML) Liberation, the other alliance partner, fought on 19 seats and bagged 12 seats.

The Bihar Assembly polls are likely to take place around October-November.