Search
Sunday, Jun 29, 2025
New Delhi oC

Congress appoints 58 observers for Bihar Assembly polls

PTI |
Jun 29, 2025 10:30 PM IST

In the last assembly polls, the RJD, the largest constituent of the 'Mahagathbandhan', contested 144 seats and won 75 seats in the 243-seat assembly.

The Congress on Sunday named 58 observers for the Bihar Assembly polls as the party stepped up efforts to get battle ready for the elections later this year.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge addresses a joint press conference with Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, party leader Rahul Gandhi and others, at his residence, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI)
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge addresses a joint press conference with Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, party leader Rahul Gandhi and others, at his residence, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI)

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge appointed 58 AICC observers for the polls which included the likes of Wing Commander Anuma Acharya (retd), Ali Mehandi, Ashok Chandna, Manoj Yadav, Nadeem Javed, Shoaib Khan, Akhilesh Yadav, Virender Yadav, among others.

In the last assembly polls, the RJD, the largest constituent of the 'Mahagathbandhan', contested 144 seats and won 75 seats in the 243-seat assembly.

The Congress had contested 70 seats, but won only 19 seats. The CPI(ML) Liberation, the other alliance partner, fought on 19 seats and bagged 12 seats.

The Bihar Assembly polls are likely to take place around October-November.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Congress appoints 58 observers for Bihar Assembly polls
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On