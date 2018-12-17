Congress, BJP file cross complaints over Rafale, accusing of breach of privilege

The back-and-forth between the ruling BJP and the Congress over the top court’s verdict on the Rafale fighter jet deal has spilled over into parliament, with the two sides filing cross-complaints accusing the other of breach of parliamentary privileges.

The Congress has filed a breach of privilege notice against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the government’s note to Supreme Court that it says, claimed that the audit report on the deal had been shared with parliament when this had not been done.

BJP leader Anurag Thakur has moved a similar motion against Congress president Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha, complaining that he told parliament in July this year that the Rafale jets being purchased by the government were going to cost Rs 1,600 crores each.

In his request sent to Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, Thakur said the Congress president had deliberately attempted to mislead the house by giving out a price comparison which was “a figment of his imagination, incorrect and utter falsehood”.

In its counter complaint, the Congress has given a notice of breach of privilege in both houses, demanding an explanation from the government on why it provided the Supreme Court “wrong” information to the Supreme Court on the Rafale deal.

In the notice, Congress leader Sunil Jakhar said it is being moved against the Prime Minister for allegedly misleading the Supreme Court and Parliament in connection with the recent judgement on the Rafale deal.

On Sunday, the Congress urged the Supreme Court to recall its Rafale judgment and issue notices to the central government for contempt of court and perjury, alleging the Centre provided false information to the apex court.

First Published: Dec 17, 2018 20:58 IST