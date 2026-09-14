Congress, BJP trade barbs over all-vegetarian fare for dignitaries at Brics Summit

“India is a rich, diverse, multi-cuisine country, home to some of the finest non-vegetarian delicacies that people across the world relish and enjoy. So why did the Modi government choose to hide this part of India’s culture? Is it ashamed of the diversity that makes India what it is?” Khera added.

“The BJP’s habit of imposing its dietary preferences on fellow Indians is deeply problematic. Now, they have taken it a step further by imposing their own choices on dignitaries from across the world,” Congress leader Pawan Khera said in a post on X.

As the two-day Brics Summit came to an end on Sunday, a political tussle began between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with the Opposition party accusing the BJP of imposing its dietary preference and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi pointed out that 80% of Indians are non-vegetarians , after an all-vegetarian fare was served for international leaders at New Delhi’s Bharat Mandapam.

What dietary preferences were criticized during the BRICS Summit regarding the menu?

What dietary preferences were criticized during the BRICS Summit regarding the menu?

Rahul Gandhi posted a picture of Chhole Bhature—one of Delhi’s popular snacks—and said, “For the record: 80% of Indians are non-vegetarian. Indian non-vegetarian food is delicious. As are my sister’s chole bhature.”

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra suggested the international dignitaries to go to Karim’s. “Would I be a bad MP if I advised the visiting Brics leaders to give this menu a miss & get security to nip down to the nearest Karims & bring back some Burrab Kababs,” she said in a post on X.

Also Read: 'Lived on bread, butter': Priyanka Chaturvedi flags non-veg menus at global events amid BRICS menu row

To be sure, this is not the first time the government arranged a full vegetarian spread for heads of states and other important leaders. During the G20 meeting in Delhi, the food at both Bharat Mandapam and the President’s banquet was fully vegetarian, showcasing India’s culinary diversity.

BJP MP Sambit Patra hit back at the Congress and quipped that some Opposition members and the Congress are suffering from indigestion. “Today, some people—certain opposition members and the Congress Party—are suffering from indigestion because India is surging ahead. Remember, the ‘I’ in Brics stands for India, and that ‘I’ represents 1.4 billion people. I am India. I am one of the strongest partners of Brics, and I am proud of it.”