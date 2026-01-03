The Congress on Friday skipped an event of the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) led by the ruling DMK to inaugurate ally Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) chief Vaiko’s campaign after the invite featured a photo of Velupillai Prabhakaran, the late former chief of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), which assassinated former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. Congress boycotts MDMK’s event, Stalin says communal politics must be eradicated

Tamil Nadu Congress chief K Selvaperunthagai had earlier announced that the party would not take part in the event as the invitation allegedly carried a photograph of the slain LTTE leader V Prabhakaran.

He maintained that their alliance with the DMK is intact.

Congress leaders said that seven local functionaries did not participate due to this reason but Prabhakaran’s photo did not feature in the event itself. “But, it didn’t seem right to attend after seeing the invite,” said a Congress leader not wishing to be named.

Chief minister MK Stalin flagged off Vaiko’s “march for equality” in Trichy district.

Leaders of other alliance partners such as Viduthalai Chiruraigal Katchi (VCK), Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), CPI, CPI(M) and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) were present.

Vaiko said that the 10-day yatra which marks his political campaign before the assembly election, aims to promote communal harmony and to create awareness on drug and alcohol use which will conclude on January 12 in Madurai.

VCK chief Thol Thirumavalan said the assembly election will be between “Samathuvam” (equality) and Sanatanam referring to the BJP’s Hindutva.

Stalin said communal politics as well as drugs in the society must be eradicated. “We are witnessing hate speeches resulting in the Christians, Muslims and scheduled caste people living in apprehension due to attacks on them,” Stalin said. “Instead of living together, they are causing a division and are using religion to spread hatred rather than bring people together.”

On criticism by opposition parties that the state is reeling under a problem of drugs, Stalin listed the crackdowns and added that the state and Central governments as well as society have a responsibility to address it.