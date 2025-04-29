Congress deletes ‘Gayab’ post featuring headless Modi poster

Congress on Tuesday deleted, hours after posting, a controversial X post featuring an illustration seemingly of Prime Minister Narendra Modi without the head, a post that drew “Lashkar-e-Pakistan” jibe from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Congress shared post with the message 'Gayab' (missing) aimed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, featuring a headless figure in a kurta(X)

BJP on Tuesday slammed on Congress over the post with the message 'Gayab' (missing) aimed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that the party's social media post sends signals to Pakistan that "Congress party stands with Pakistan".

Congress has been questioning PM Modi for being missing during the recently held all-party meeting in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.

BJP's ‘Lashkar-e-Pakistan’ jibe

Reacting strongly, BJP leader and national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia accused the Congress of aligning with Pakistan's narrative and weakening the integrity of the nation.

"They are giving signals to Pakistan that in this terrorist attack, the Congress party stands with Pakistan and not with their own nation...This is not an innocent post by the Congress party. It is a sinister, poisonous design trying to weaken the integrity of our nation and target the Prime Minister of the country."

Taking his criticism further, Gaurav Bhatia referred to the Congress as "Lashkar-e-Pakistan Congress," saying, "There is a national political party that stays among us, but if we call them Lashkar-e-Pakistan Congress, it won't be wrong. The Congress's social media handle has tweeted an image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A strong message has been given to Pakistan that in India, the supporters of Mir Jafar are present here...' Sar tan se juda' has become the ideology of Lashkar-e-Pakistan Congress today..."

The Congress, however, questioned the Prime Minister for "missing” in the all-party meeting on the Pahalgam attack.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said, “Although the Prime Minister returned (cutting short his visit to Saudi Arabia) on April 24 (when the meeting was held), he left for Bihar to address a rally. He has time for giving election speeches, but doesn’t he have time or interest for the all-party meeting?”

Earlier, the BJP had slammed the Congress over statements made by several of their leaders on the Pahalgam attack. The Congress later clarified that these were the personal views of the individuals and not the party's stance.

The poster came a day after Congress said the statements made by its leaders on Pahalgam terrorist attack of April 22 that killed 26 people do not reflect party's views, adding that only views expressed by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and the views of authorised AICC office-bearers represent the party’s official position.