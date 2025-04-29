Ex-Pak minister reshares Cong's ‘gayab’ social media post against PM Modi, BJP hits back

A massive row has erupted after a former Pakistan minister reshared Congress's ‘Gayab’ (missing) social media post against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Congress took a 'Gayab' jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Cong/X)

A post shared by Congress with a caption,"Zimmedari Ke Samay Gayab (During the time to take responsibility-Missing)" was reshared by former Pakistan information and broadcasting minister Fawad Chaudhry.

Bharatiya Janata Party's IT cell head Amit Malviya hit out at the grand old party, calling it a "headless hydra, flailing without direction."

"The Congress leaves little doubt with its use of "Sar Tan Se Juda" imagery. This is not merely a political statement; it is a dog whistle aimed at its Muslim vote bank and a veiled incitement against the Prime Minister. It is not the first time the Congress has resorted to such tactics," Malviya wrote on X.

“Rahul Gandhi, on multiple occasions, has both instigated and justified violence toward the Prime Minister. Yet the Congress will never succeed, for the Prime Minister enjoys the love and blessings of millions of Indians. On the contrary, proverbially speaking, if anyone's neck has been slashed, it is the Congress -- now reduced to a headless hydra, flailing without direction,” the BJP leader added.

“It is now clear that the Congress party has become 'PPP-Pakistan Prasth Party'. Not only do both have the same script, but their work and culture have also become the same...Congress gave a clean chit to Pakistan in 26/11, in Pulwama, and now they are giving in Pahalgam too,” BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla told ANI.

"Just as Pakistan distanced itself from its government, terrorists, and people, Congress is now promoting the same mentality. Congress leaders like Siddaramaiah and Akhilesh Yadav have made statements that are being widely shared in Pakistani media. Congress no longer just clears Pakistan's name, but also deflects blame onto Hindus, as seen in the Pahalgam incident. Congress, like Pakistan, has a similar mindset towards the Prime Minister. Their repeated insults and threats towards PM Modi are now being applauded by Pakistan," he said.

Cong seeks special Parliament session to discuss Pahalgam attack

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him to convene a special session of Parliament to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack and demonstrate a collective resolve.

Several opposition MPs have made a similar demand to the government in the wake of the dastardly attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed last week, evoking anger and public outrage.

Kharge said, "At this moment, when unity and solidarity is essential, the opposition believes that it is important to convene a special session of both Houses of Parliament at the earliest.

"This will be a powerful demonstration of our collective resolve and willpower to deal with the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam on innocent citizens on April 22. It is our fond hope that the session will be accordingly convened," the leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha added.

“At this critical time, India must show that we will always stand together against terrorism. The Opposition believes that a special session of both Houses of Parliament should be convened, where the representatives of the people can show their unity and determination,” Gandhi said.

(With agency inputs)